Updated FedExCup standings reflect Playoffs eligibility

With two weeks remaining in the Regular Season, the FedExCup Playoffs and Eligibility Points List has been released to provide players, fans and media an accurate picture of who is in line to qualify for the FedExCup Playoffs.

In a June memo to the TOUR’s membership, Commissioner Jay Monahan affirmed that players who are suspended for competing in unauthorized events will not negatively impact members’ eligibility for tournaments or their status on the TOUR. Consistent with that statement, the Policy Board approved the creation of the FedExCup Playoffs and Eligibility Points List, which does not include the suspended players. The top 125 players from the new list will qualify for the FedEx St. Jude Championship on Aug. 11-14 at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee.

The top 70 eligible players will qualify for the following week’s BMW Championship at Wilmington (Delaware) Country Club, with the top 30 after the BMW earning spots in the field for the season-ending TOUR Championship at Atlanta’s East Lake Golf Club.

While the FedExCup Playoffs and Eligibility Points List will not replace the Official FedExCup Standings, the eligibility list will also be used to determine members’ FedExCup bonus payments (suspended players will be paid bonuses based on their position on the Official FedExCup Standings), players’ status for next season and their eligibility for the Korn Ferry Tour Finals. The top 125 on the FedExCup Playoffs and Eligibility Points List will retain full membership for next season and Nos. 126-200 will retain the corresponding status and be eligible for the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.

The U.S. and International Team Presidents Cup standings also will be updated to reflect players who are eligible for participation. The Presidents Cup is limited to players who are eligible for tournament play.

Below is the FedExCup Playoffs and Eligibility Points List through the 3M Open: