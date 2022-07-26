  • FEDEXCUP

    Updated FedExCup standings reflect Playoffs eligibility

  • The FedExCup Playoffs will begin on Aug. 11 at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR)The FedExCup Playoffs will begin on Aug. 11 at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR)