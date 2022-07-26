-
FEDEXCUP
Updated FedExCup standings reflect Playoffs eligibility
July 26, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- The FedExCup Playoffs will begin on Aug. 11 at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR)
With two weeks remaining in the Regular Season, the FedExCup Playoffs and Eligibility Points List has been released to provide players, fans and media an accurate picture of who is in line to qualify for the FedExCup Playoffs.
In a June memo to the TOUR’s membership, Commissioner Jay Monahan affirmed that players who are suspended for competing in unauthorized events will not negatively impact members’ eligibility for tournaments or their status on the TOUR. Consistent with that statement, the Policy Board approved the creation of the FedExCup Playoffs and Eligibility Points List, which does not include the suspended players. The top 125 players from the new list will qualify for the FedEx St. Jude Championship on Aug. 11-14 at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee.
The top 70 eligible players will qualify for the following week’s BMW Championship at Wilmington (Delaware) Country Club, with the top 30 after the BMW earning spots in the field for the season-ending TOUR Championship at Atlanta’s East Lake Golf Club.
While the FedExCup Playoffs and Eligibility Points List will not replace the Official FedExCup Standings, the eligibility list will also be used to determine members’ FedExCup bonus payments (suspended players will be paid bonuses based on their position on the Official FedExCup Standings), players’ status for next season and their eligibility for the Korn Ferry Tour Finals. The top 125 on the FedExCup Playoffs and Eligibility Points List will retain full membership for next season and Nos. 126-200 will retain the corresponding status and be eligible for the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.
The U.S. and International Team Presidents Cup standings also will be updated to reflect players who are eligible for participation. The Presidents Cup is limited to players who are eligible for tournament play.
Below is the FedExCup Playoffs and Eligibility Points List through the 3M Open:
FedExCup Playoffs and Eligibility Points List through 3M Open Rank Player Points w/Decimal 1 Scottie Scheffler 3,555.980 2 Cameron Smith 2,335.000 3 Sam Burns 2,275.010 4 Xander Schauffele 2,153.340 5 Rory Mcllroy 2,103.880 6 Patrick Cantlay 1,899.820 7 Justin Thomas 1,783.060 8 Hideki Matsuyama 1,697.240 9 Will Zalatoris 1,599.850 10 Matt Fitzpatrick 1,595.940 11 Max Homa 1,592.040 12 Jordan Spieth 1,574.230 13 Cameron Young 1,565.340 14 Sungjae Im 1,487.500 15 Jon Rahm 1,449.230 16 Tom Hoge 1,424.420 17 Tony Finau 1,412.130 18 Billy Horschel 1,376.660 19 Viktor Hovland 1,313.890 20 Joaquin Niemann 1,227.540 21 J.T. Poston 1,107.790 22 Collin Morikawa 1,088.940 23 Davis Riley 992.815 24 Seamus Power 990.479 25 Cameron Tringale 952.173 26 Shane Lowry 939.977 27 Luke List 937.820 28 Maverick McNealy 935.570 29 Keegan Bradley 914.349 30 Sepp Straka 909.303 31 Kevin Kisner 906.236 32 J.J. Spaun 902.584 33 Aaron Wise 899.579 34 Corey Conners 898.053 35 Mito Pereira 888.155 36 Keith Mitchell 882.620 37 Sahith Theegala 881.387 38 K.H. Lee 848.699 39 Denny McCarthy 842.178 40 Jason Kokrak 800.973 41 Kurt Kitayama 796.627 42 Lucas Herbert 796.457 43 Sebastién Muioz 794.608 44 Mackenzie Hughes 782.679 45 Russell Henley 766.909 46 Tommy Fleetwood 766.407 47 Scott Stallings 732.155 48 Chez Reavie 706.528 49 Adam Hadwin 704.713 50 Matt Kuchar 695.997 51 Si Woo Kim 695.729 52 Emiliano Grillo 691.242 53 Brian Harman 690.961 54 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 689.567 55 Harold Varner III 682.077 56 Alex Noren 681.096 57 Tyrrell Hatton 673.883 58 Brendan Steele 665.020 59 Chris Kirk 657.519 60 Marc Leishman 656.356 61 Alex Smalley 605.540 62 Lanto Griffin 592.114 63 Troy Merritt 583.559 64 Brendon Todd 577.086 65 Trey Mullinax 573.859 66 Gary Woodland 573.366 67 Beau Hossler 568.682 68 Chad Ramey 567.789 69 Anirban Lahiri 567.125 70 Adam Long 563.622 71 Matthew NeSmith 560.946 72 Cam Davis 559.099 73 Adam Scott 532.256 74 Daniel Berger 528.939 75 Joel Dahmen 522.394 76 Mark Hubbard 503.607 77 Kevin Streelman 501.776 78 Patrick Rodgers 490.986 79 Danny Lee 490.481 80 Aaron Rai 488.575 81 Brandon Wu 487.365 82 C.T. Pan 472.605 83 Andrew Putnam 471.604 84 Peter Malnati 471.402 85 David Lipsky 461.983 86 Adam Schenk 460.953 87 Russell Knox 459.844 88 Justin Rose 452.275 89 Adam Svensson 447.910 90 Wyndham Clark 444.697 91 Taylor Moore 423.023 92 Hayden Buckley 422.532 93 Nate Lashley 421.816 94 Jhonattan Vegas 420.355 95 Martin Laird 412.153 96 Lee Hodges 405.168 97 Taylor Pendrith 402.695 98 Dylan Frittelli 400.679 99 Charles Howell III 400.306 100 Greyson Sigg 396.810 101 Ryan Palmer 391.192 102 James Hahn 391.067 103 Vince Whaley 389.098 104 Doug Ghim 384.687 105 Scott Piercy 383.751 106 Sam Ryder 374.333 107 Michael Thompson 373.028 108 Robert Streb 370.300 109 Nick Watney 363.720 110 John Huh 362.249 111 Ryan Brehm 354.499 112 Matthias Schwab 352.546 113 Patton Kizzire 348.241 114 Stewart Cink 344.847 115 Tyler Duncan 344.334 116 Lucas Glover 343.238 117 Webb Simpson 343.215 118 Callum Tarren 336.406 119 Jason Day 335.805 120 Kevin Tway 334.775 121 Nick Taylor 331.698 122 Chesson Hadley 328.776 123 Kramer Hickok 325.334 124 Rickie Fowler 323.797 125 Stephan Jaeger 317.886 126 Austin Smotherman 311.622 127 Paul Casey 310.346 128 Max McGreevy 304.357 129 Danny Willett 300.000 130 Nick Hardy 288.280 131 Kelly Kraft 283.173 132 Michael Gligic 279.101 133 Justin Lower 272.713 134 Francesco Molinari 272.347 135 Erik van Rooyen 268.764 136 Martin Trainer 267.093 137 Doc Redman 260.979 138 Brian Stuard 258.281 139 Harry Higgs 257.405 140 Matt Wallace 248.320 141 Cameron Champ 245.500 142 Hank Lebioda 241.485 143 Andrew Novak 233.341 144 Rory Sabbatini 232.235 145 Garrick Higgo 228.696 146 Brice Garnett 227.967 147 Zach Johnson 223.182 148 Jonathan Byrd 220.385 149 Austin Cook 208.238 150 Henrik Norlander 202.686 151 Bubba Watson 199.056 152 Bill Haas 194.007 153 Andrew Landry 191.250 154 Ryan Armour 186.287 155 Satoshi Kodaira 181.577 156 Dylan Wu 175.228 157 Chase Seiffert 173.138 158 Paul Barjon 168.257 159 Cameron Percy 164.808 160 Ben Martin 163.550 161 Joseph Bramlett 158.695 162 Scott Gutschewski 158.187 163 Luke Donald 156.923 164 Sung Kang 146.982 165 Sean O'Hair 145.542 166 Roger Sloan 143.530 167 Vaughn Taylor 143.172 168 William McGirt 141.679 169 Brandt Snedeker 140.732 170 Ben Kohles 140.386 171 Kevin Chappell 138.946 172 Charley Hoffman 136.535 173 Curtis Thompson 135.850 174 Seth Reeves 135.581 175 Seung-YuI Noh 128.025 176 Camilo Villegas 126.887 177 Jim Knous 125.242 178 Tyler McCumber 113.050 179 Brandon Hagy 105.900 180 Tommy Gainey 105.450 181 Scott Brown 96.404 182 Aaron Baddeley 95.749 183 David Skinns 92.155 184 Harris English 91.427 185 Ryan Moore 91.407 186 Brian Gay 90.321 187 Richy Werenski 87.506 188 Wesley Bryan 85.356 189 Michael Kim 83.626 190 Jimmy Walker 82.903 191 Bronson Burgoon 80.300 192 Kyle Stanley 80.232 193 Robert Garrigus 78.902 194 Jared Wolfe 78.860 195 Henrik Stenson 78.155 196 Dawie van der Walt 78.096 197 Jim Herman 76.468 198 David Lingmerth 75.369 199 Grayson Murray 70.302 200 Bo Van Pelt 65.538 201 Bo Hoag 65.366 202 Kiradech Aphibarnrat 62.286 203 Jason Dufner 57.107 204 Jonas Blixt 49.679 205 Joshua Creel 47.871 206 Chris Stroud 40.052 207 Mark Hensby 39.611 208 Ricky Barnes 39.086 209 Brett Drewitt 38.117 210 Greg Chalmers 32.112 211 David Hearn 28.215 212 Fabian Gomez 19.772 213 D.A. Points 12.805 214 Padraig Harrington 11.957 215 Jim Furyk 11.750 216 Johnson Wagner 11.700 217 Tiger Woods 11.333 218 D.J. Trahan 11.012 219 Ben Crane 10.189 220 J.J. Henry 9.306 221 Derek Ernst 9.213 222 Sangmoon Bae 8.567 223 Arjun Atwal 5.289 224 Paul Goydos 4.900 225 George McNeill 4.900 226 Richard S. Johnson 4.605 227 John Merrick 3.620 228 Omar Uresti 3.500 229 Davis Love III 3.400 230 John Senden 3.300 231 Jay Haas 2.750 232 Brian Davis 2.738 233 Kevin Stadler 2.489 234 Ryuji Imada 2.300 235 Matt Every 1.860
