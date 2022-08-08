-
Power Rankings: FedEx St. Jude Championship
August 08, 2022
By Rob Bolton , PGATOUR.COM
- Cam Smith enters the FedExCup Playoffs second in the standings following the best season of his career. (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
The 2022 FedExCup Playoffs opens with a home game for the first time.
After 15 years of launching into the season-ending series in the Northeast, the first stop of three is not far from the headquarters of its title sponsor, which also happens to be the title sponsor for the newly christened FedEx St. Jude Championship.
The course is familiar, however. TPC Southwind gets things going on Thursday. Read below the expanded ranking of projected contenders for analysis of the stock par 70, what’s at stake and more.
POWER RANKINGS: FEDEX ST. JUDE CHAMPIONSHIP
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 20 Cameron YoungWith four runner-up finishes, including in his last two starts, and a pair of thirds, the absence of course history for the clubhouse leader as Rookie of the Year is and has been of zero consequence.With four runner-up finishes, including in his last two starts, and a pair of thirds, the absence of course history for the clubhouse leader as Rookie of the Year is and has been of zero consequence. 19 Max HomaOften shock of a substantial record on any course does the most to frame improvement. This is his sixth start at TPC Southwind, but he’s still chasing his first top 50 no matter the event.Often shock of a substantial record on any course does the most to frame improvement. This is his sixth start at TPC Southwind, but he’s still chasing his first top 50 no matter the event. 18 Collin MorikawaIf not for a T5 at the U.S. Open almost a full two months ago, it wouldn’t be unfair to omit his potential from the Power Rankings. It’s his only top 25 in eight starts spanning four months.If not for a T5 at the U.S. Open almost a full two months ago, it wouldn’t be unfair to omit his potential from the Power Rankings. It’s his only top 25 in eight starts spanning four months. 17 Tyrrell HattonOn another upswing but it’s quiet because he’s economical with his schedule. Placed T24 and T11 on the Scottish Swing, and then sat out until a T8 at Sedgefield. T17 here last year.On another upswing but it’s quiet because he’s economical with his schedule. Placed T24 and T11 on the Scottish Swing, and then sat out until a T8 at Sedgefield. T17 here last year. 16 Russell HenleyThe 33-year-old is straight fire upon arrival what with a T10 in Detroit and a T5 at Sedgefield. And when he gets hot, he stays hot for an extended stretch. First start in Memphis in five years.The 33-year-old is straight fire upon arrival what with a T10 in Detroit and a T5 at Sedgefield. And when he gets hot, he stays hot for an extended stretch. First start in Memphis in five years. 15 Sam BurnsHis wild swings of hits and misses include a playoff loss here last year, and his form upon arrival then wasn’t dissimilar to what it is now. Behold the firepower and brace for the alternative.His wild swings of hits and misses include a playoff loss here last year, and his form upon arrival then wasn’t dissimilar to what it is now. Behold the firepower and brace for the alternative. 14 Billy HorschelRespecting the volume of his success at TPC Southwind – since 2013, he’s 8-for-8 with five top 10s and he went T9-T25-T17 on the course as a WGC – and his recent form has been solid.Respecting the volume of his success at TPC Southwind – since 2013, he’s 8-for-8 with five top 10s and he went T9-T25-T17 on the course as a WGC – and his recent form has been solid. 13 Jon RahmThe imposing Spaniard has scuffled relatively since winning in Mexico a little over three months ago, but he still leads the TOUR in SG: Off-the-Tee and total driving. Third trip to TPC Southwind.The imposing Spaniard has scuffled relatively since winning in Mexico a little over three months ago, but he still leads the TOUR in SG: Off-the-Tee and total driving. Third trip to TPC Southwind. 12 Joohyung KimFor a 20-year-old who didn’t know that golf was as stressful as it was en route to a five-shot win at the Wyndham Championship after opening with a quadruple bogey, he sure makes it look easy.For a 20-year-old who didn’t know that golf was as stressful as it was en route to a five-shot win at the Wyndham Championship after opening with a quadruple bogey, he sure makes it look easy. 11 Will ZalatorisFinally making his exceptionally delayed Playoffs debut, and he does so with a new caddie. Scored four sub-70s en route to a T8 in only try at TPC Southwind in 2021. No one better on approach.Finally making his exceptionally delayed Playoffs debut, and he does so with a new caddie. Scored four sub-70s en route to a T8 in only try at TPC Southwind in 2021. No one better on approach. 10 Jordan SpiethNo stranger to TPC Southwind where he’s recorded a pair of T12s (2019, 2021), but most intriguing is how his longer tee ball will play. Also recharged for the Playoffs after a T10-T8 in Scotland.No stranger to TPC Southwind where he’s recorded a pair of T12s (2019, 2021), but most intriguing is how his longer tee ball will play. Also recharged for the Playoffs after a T10-T8 in Scotland. 9 Sungjae ImHe’s been beaten by only one golfer in each of his last two starts – Tony Finau at the 3M Open and Tom Kim at the Wyndham Championship. Career-best eight top 10s in a scant 23 starts.He’s been beaten by only one golfer in each of his last two starts – Tony Finau at the 3M Open and Tom Kim at the Wyndham Championship. Career-best eight top 10s in a scant 23 starts. 8 Justin Thomas
It was in last year’s FedExCup Playoffs when he turned a corner in earnest. He hasn’t relented while adding his second PGA Championship title. Also a winner here at TPC Southwind in 2020.
7 Scottie SchefflerMaking already his fifth appearance at TPC Southwind, the last two in the WGC when he hung up a couple of top 15s. Tops on TOUR in GIR and, of course, the FedExCup standings.Making already his fifth appearance at TPC Southwind, the last two in the WGC when he hung up a couple of top 15s. Tops on TOUR in GIR and, of course, the FedExCup standings. 6 Matt FitzpatrickThe TOUR’s leader in SG: Tee-to-Green is anchored by one of the most usefully creative short games you’ve seen. Fourth start at TPC Southwind where he’s placed T4 (2019) and T6 (2020).The TOUR’s leader in SG: Tee-to-Green is anchored by one of the most usefully creative short games you’ve seen. Fourth start at TPC Southwind where he’s placed T4 (2019) and T6 (2020). 5 Xander Schauffele“Settled” for a T15 at St. Andrews after strutting in with consecutive victories in tow, but he’s connected eight top 20s since late April. Now the Playoffs monster is poised to pile on.“Settled” for a T15 at St. Andrews after strutting in with consecutive victories in tow, but he’s connected eight top 20s since late April. Now the Playoffs monster is poised to pile on. 4 Rory McIlroyThe two-time FedExCup champion opens as the TOUR’s leader in adjusted scoring and in R1 scoring, so he’s the pacesetter in more ways than one. Off since a solo third at St. Andrews.The two-time FedExCup champion opens as the TOUR’s leader in adjusted scoring and in R1 scoring, so he’s the pacesetter in more ways than one. Off since a solo third at St. Andrews. 3 Tony FinauAlways strange when the last champion has no wins on the course where he’s defending, but he doesn’t even has a top 25. Never mind that. He’s firing on all cylinders with two recent victories.Always strange when the last champion has no wins on the course where he’s defending, but he doesn’t even has a top 25. Never mind that. He’s firing on all cylinders with two recent victories. 2 Patrick CantlayThe FedExCup Playoffs defending champion is in a terrific place right now, albeit without a victory in individual competition all season. Since Memorial, he’s gone T3-T14-T13-T4-T8-T2.The FedExCup Playoffs defending champion is in a terrific place right now, albeit without a victory in individual competition all season. Since Memorial, he’s gone T3-T14-T13-T4-T8-T2. 1 Cameron SmithRested since his first victory in a major, the Aussie firmly checks all the boxes. That includes at TPC Southwind where he scorched the track with a second-round 62 en route to a T5 in 2021.Rested since his first victory in a major, the Aussie firmly checks all the boxes. That includes at TPC Southwind where he scorched the track with a second-round 62 en route to a T5 in 2021.
Viktor Hovland, Joaquin Niemann, Shane Lowry, Hideki Matsuyama and Scott Stallings will be among the notables reviewed in Draws and Fades.
Just as the hosts of the last three events of the regular season were batting-practice fastballs, TPC Southwind presents as a fair and gettable test. Of course, in this case, instead of pursuing the top 125 in Eligibility Points to qualify for the FedEx St. Jude Championship, this week’s target is the top 70. That’s the cutoff to advance to next week’s BMW Championship.
Of the 125 qualifiers, Tommy Fleetwood (seeded 47th; personal), Lanto Griffin (69th; back surgery), Daniel Berger (78th; back) and Nate Lashley (98th; toe) will not play. Griffin, Berger and Lashley will not advance, but Fleetwood should be safe even though FedExCup points are quadrupled in each of the first two Playoffs events. (Whether the Englishman opts to compete next week is unknown.)
TPC Southwind hosts the last tournament of the 2021-22 season with a cut, which is the customary low 65 and ties. A cut was part of the show when it hosted the FedEx St. Jude Classic for three decades through 2018, but it itself was cut from the experience when it staged a World Golf Championship from 2019-2021.
The course tips at 7,243 yards. That reflects an increase of 10 yards since the last WGC, all at the 205-yard, par-3 14th hole that has been the site of some elasticity over the years. Primary rough is trimmed to 2½ inches, while the bermuda greens could touch 12½ feet on the Stimpmeter. Both measurements are in line with recent history.
Whether overall scoring will align with how TPC Southwind played for the limited-field WGC is to be determined. All three editions yielded averages within a stroke under par, but when it hosted the larger open, scoring typically exceeded par, also within a stroke. So, to crudely split the difference, par itself is a reasonable expectation this week.
Greens average just 4,300 square feet, so distance off the tee plays up. A dry summer further favors the long ball as the most penal of rough can’t help but be more forgiving than usual. Then again, one last front will be passing through as the opening round is underway, so it’ll have a final chance to thicken. After it does, dry and calm conditions will take hold for the remainder. Daytime highs will flirt with 90 degrees and wind will not be a factor outside of threatening energy.
