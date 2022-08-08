A one-liner for each FedExCup Playoffs participant

Player One-liner

1. Scottie Scheffler Breakout season features four wins, including the Masters and WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.

2. Cameron Smith Open Champion. PLAYERS Champion. Also had record-setting win at Sentry as part of career year.

3. Sam Burns Highly-touted prospect broke out with 3 wins after winning once in his first three TOUR seasons.

4. Xander Schauffele His 1st 3-win season included back-to-back wins at Travelers and Genesis Scottish Open.

5. Patrick Cantlay Defending FedExCup champ has TOUR-best 10 top-10 finishes, including win with Schauffele in New Orleans.

6. Rory McIlroy Finished outside top 25 in just 2 of 13 starts, including wins at CJ CUP and Canadian Open.

7. Tony Finau We once wondered why he didn't win more often. Now enters Playoffs after back-to-back wins.

8. Justin Thomas His second PGA Championship win has him on pace for his 6th straight top-10 finish in FedExCup.

9. Cameron Young Rookie of the Year favorite has 7 top-3 finishes, including 2nd at The Open and T3 at PGA.

10. Sungjae Im Shriners winner closed Regular Season with consecutive T2s as he seeks 4th straight East Lake start.

11. Hideki Matsuyama Wins at ZOZO and Sony Open led to first multi-win season since 2017.

12. Will Zalatoris Still seeking his first win, but major success continued with two 2nds and a T6.

13. Max Homa Collected another win in his native California (Fortinet) and another Wells Fargo win.

14. Matt Fitzpatrick His U.S. Open win, and 8 other top-10s, have him on pace for 1st TOUR Championship start.

15. Jordan Spieth Former FedExCup champ won RBC Heritage and was 2nd at Pebble Beach, AT&T Byron Nelson.

16. Jon Rahm Mexico Open was lone win for the runner-up in last year's FedExCup.

17. Tom Hoge Maiden win at Pebble Beach was one of 4 top-5 finishes; also finished T9 at PGA.

18. Billy Horschel Memorial was the latest big win for the 2014 FedExCup champ, who's seeking 4th East Lake bid in last 5 seasons.

19. Viktor Hovland On pace for 3rd straight TOUR Championship appearance after earning 3rd TOUR win at World Wide Technologies.

20. Joaquin Niemann Still just 23 and on pace for 3rd TOUR Championship appearance after memorable Genesis Invitational win.

21. J.T. Poston Made big leap by finishing T2 at Travelers and winning John Deere in consecutive starts in the summer.

22. Collin Morikawa In midst of longest winless streak of young career, but still on pace to make East Lake thanks to 7 top-10s.

23. Davis Riley Playoff loss to Burns at Valspar was followed by a streak of 6 straight top-15s from April-June.

24. Seamus Power A year after first win, posted a career-high 5 top-10s, including T3 at Sony Open and T9 at PGA.

25. J.J. Spaun Got maiden win at Valero Texas Open after finishing 185th and 174th in previous two FedExCups.

26. Cameron Tringale Eight years after lone East Lake appearance, is in position for return after career-high 5 top-10s (including T2 at ZOZO).

27. Aaron Wise Former Rookie of the Year having resurgent season, seeking first East Lake start since breakout 2018.

28. Shane Lowry Runner-up at Honda and consecutive T3s at Masters and RBC Heritage have him on-pace for best FedExCup finish.

29. Luke List At age 37 and after more than 200 TOUR starts, earned his first TOUR win in playoff over Zalatoris at Farmers.

30. Corey Conners Strong ballstriker finished 3rd at Match Play and 6th at Masters and his home open, the RBC Canadian.

31. Maverick McNealy Started season with runner-up at Fortinet en route to career-high 4 top-10s.

32. Russell Henley Georgia alum closed Regular Season with T10 at Rocket Mortgage and fifth at Wyndham.

33. Keegan Bradley His 6 top-10s -- including T2 at Wells Fargo, 5th at PLAYERS and T7 at hometown U.S. Open -- match his most since 2013.

34. Joohyung Kim Kim entered the standings with impressive Wyndham win; also had top-10s at Scottish Open, Rocket Mortgage.

35. Sepp Straka Maiden win (Honda) and T3 at RBC Heritage part of career year after not cracking FedExCup's top 70 in 3 previous seasons.

36. Kevin Kisner Runner-up at WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play as he seeks 6th TOUR Championship appearance in last 8 seasons.

37. Keith Mitchell Career-high 6 top-10s this season could lead to first TOUR Championship berth in fifth TOUR season.

38. Mito Pereira Rookie was one hole away from winning the PGA Championship; also finished 3rd at season-opening Fortinet.

39. Sahith Theegala Impressive rookie had multiple chances to win, including T3 at WM Phoenix Open and T2 at Travelers.

40. K.H. Lee Made the most of his lone top-10, successfully defending his AT&T Byron Nelson title.

41. Scott Stallings His 6 top-10s this season were 2 more than his previous career-high; will make 1st BMW start since 2013.

42. Denny McCarthy Three of his career-high 5 top-10s have come since June as he seeks first top-70 FedExCup finish in fifth season.

43. Kurt Kitayama Made the most of his 3 top-10s, finishing 2nd at Mexico and Scottish opens and 3rd at Honda Classic.

44. Lucas Herbert In 1st season as a member, won in his 3rd start (Bermuda) and had top-15s at 2 majors (PGA, The Open).

45. Sebastián Muñoz Had pair of 3rd-place finishes where he opened with 60, making him 1st man to shoot 60 or lower twice in same season.

46. Mackenzie Hughes Two of his 3 top-10s came in the fall, a runner-up at RSM and T4 at ZOZO, as he seeks 3rd straight BMW appearance.

47. Tommy Fleetwood Missed Playoffs last year, but nine top-25s this season include T14 at the Masters, T5 at PGA and T4 at The Open.

48. Si Woo Kim Lone top-10 came in 2nd start of season, but 10 top-25s were his most since 2016 season.

49. Tyrrell Hatton Runner-up at Bay Hill -- where he won 2 years ago -- was one of 3 top-10s, along with T8 last week at Wyndham.

50. Adam Hadwin Made 18 cuts, including T7 at U.S. Open, T9 at THE PLAYERS, and hole-in-one celebration of the year at Memorial.

51. Chez Reavie Barracuda victory was third of his career, along with 2019 Travelers and 2008 RBC Canadian Open.

52. Chris Kirk After finishing 199th and 194th in 2019 and 2020 FedExCups, is on pace for 2nd straight BMW appearance.

53. Christiaan Bezuidenhout First full TOUR season was highlighted by runner-up at John Deere Classic.

54. Matt Kuchar Finished T2-T3 in consecutive starts to keep alive his streak of making Playoffs in every FedExCup season.

55. Brian Harman Five top-10s have him on pace for 8th BMW appearance in last 9 years.

56. Emiliano Grillo Endured stretch of 10 missed cuts in 12 starts, but rallied with T2 finishes at 3M Open and John Deere Classic.

57. Brendan Steele Will make 10th Playoffs appearance in last 11 years, but still seeking first TOUR Championship start.

58. Harold Varner III Finished in the top 25 in nearly half his starts this season, including T3 at RBC Heritage and T6 at THE PLAYERS.

59. Alex Noren Would've gotten in The Open if he didn't leave for Barracuda, but his runner-up there was best finish since 2018.

60. Taylor Pendrith Injuries sidelined long-hitting rookie for 4 months, but still made Playoffs thanks to a pair of top-5s.

61. Alex Smalley Korn Ferry Tour Finals grad's successful rookie season included T2 in Dominican and T6 at Mexico Open.

62. Marc Leishman All three of his top-10s came by January, including a T4-T3 start to his season.

63. Anirban Lahiri Earned more than half his points with solo 2nd at THE PLAYERS, where he finished a stroke back of Smith.

64. Troy Merritt Fourth-place finishes at AT&T Pebble Beach and Valero Texas Open highlighted 7 top-25s.

65. Taylor Moore Rookie had top-10s in final two events of Regular Season (6th, Rocket Mortgage; T5, Wyndham).

66. Cam Davis In his fourth season, had a career-high 5 top-10s, including T3 at RBC Heritage.

67. John Huh Jumped 44 spots with T2 at Wyndham, his best finish in a decade, to earn 1st Playoffs berth since 2018.

68. Brendon Todd Third-place finish at Charles Schwab Challenge was his best since his back-to-back wins in late 2019.

69. Lanto Griffin Four top-10s but will miss Playoffs after having microdiscectomy in July.

70. Trey Mullinax Justin Thomas' Alabama teammate earned 1st win at Barbasol to make Playoffs for 1st time since 2018.

71. Brandon Wu Thrived in the tropical climes, finishing T3 in Puerto Rico and T2 at Mexico Open.

72. Matthew NeSmith On pace for best FedExCup finish in 3rd season after career-best T3 at Valspar.

73. Gary Woodland Five top-10s this season, highlighted by consecutive T5s at Honda and Arnold Palmer Invitational.

74. Beau Hossler Bounced back after finishing 148th in last year's FedExCup with solo 3rd at AT&T Pebble Beach.

75. Chad Ramey Five rookies are in top 40 of FedExCup, but only Ramey (Puntacana) and Tom Kim have a win.

76. Adam Long No top-10s but will make 4th consecutive Playoffs appearance thanks to career-high 10 top-25s.

77. Adam Scott A relatively quiet season with 3 top-10s, T14 at U.S. Open and T15 at The Open Championship.

78. Daniel Berger Struggled with injuries but still posted 3 top-5s, including 4th at hometown Honda.

79. Wyndham Clark Four-for-4 in making Playoffs, with a T7 at the RBC Canadian Open the best of 3 top-10s.

80. Joel Dahmen Three top-10s included a T5 in Houston and T10 in the U.S. Open, where he was 36-hole co-leader.

81. Patrick Rodgers Missed Playoffs in 2021 to break 5-year streak, but had two top-6 finishes early in fall to ensure return.

82. Russell Knox Time for an 8th trip to Playoffs for Jax-based Scotsman who grabbed top-10s at THE PLAYERS and Sony.

83. Kevin Streelman Was on bubble in June, but runner-up at Barbasol clinched 15th straight Playoffs appearance.

84. Mark Hubbard Bounced back from finishing 143rd in 2021 FedExCup with back-to-back top-5s at Barbasol and Barracuda.

85. David Lipsky Heading to the Playoffs in 1st full season thanks to 3 top-10s in a 4-event stretch in the spring.

86. Peter Malnati Career-high 20 cuts made, and his third season with multiple top-10s.

87. Andrew Putnam Sixth-place finish at AT&T Pebble Beach leads to 4th Playoffs appearance in last 5 seasons.

88. Aaron Rai The owner of 6 worldwide wins had a solid 1st year on TOUR, including top-10s at Farmers (T6) and Zurich (T4).

89. Danny Lee Two top-10s in his first 3 events gave the buffer needed to handle 10 MCs and 3 WDs in his next 18 events.

90. Adam Svensson Will make Playoffs debut in 2nd season after first 3 top-10s of his career.

91. Stephan Jaeger Clinched Playoffs debut with 5th-place finish at Rocket Mortgage, then shot Sunday 62 at Wyndham (T13).

92. C.T. Pan Two top-10s came by February and kept reasonable consistency with just two missed cuts in last 11 events.

93. Adam Schenk Will make 4th consecutive Playoffs appearance after a career-best T3 at Shriners Children's Open.

94. Justin Rose After finishing 126th in last year's FedExCup, this season was highlighted by final-round 60 and T4 in Canada.

95. Hayden Buckley Two top-10s in first 3 starts gave him strong start, and 7 straight made cuts at end of season secured card.

96. Vince Whaley Making Playoffs debut in 3rd season after making 4 of his last 5 cuts, including 5th-place finish at Barbasol.

97. Jhonattan Vegas Missed just 5 cuts but T4 at Corales Puntacana was lone top-10.

98. Nate Lashley Career-high 8 top-25s en route to Playoffs return after finishing 131st last season.

99. Lee Hodges Alabama alum was T3 at The American Express in January for best finish of his rookie season.

100. Martin Laird Clinched his Playoffs berth with 1st top-10 of the season, a 3rd-place finish at Barracuda in mid-July.

101. Sam Ryder Making 5th consecutive Playoffs appearance thanks to 3rd-place finish at Zurich with Doc Redman.

102. Scott Piercy Despite painful 76 to close 3M, still had season-best T4 to clinch his 8th straight Playoffs appearance.

103. Michael Thompson Finished Regular Season strong, including T9 at Barracuda, to make Playoffs return after missing last season.

104. Callum Tarren Made big move with 5 top-30s in his final 6 starts of Regular Season, including T6 at Deere and T7 at 3M.

105. Max McGreevy Clutch city. Oklahoma alum finished T5 at Wyndham after starting the week at No. 126 in FedExCup.

106. Chesson Hadley Last year's bubble boy was clutch again at Wyndham, shooting final-round 64 to finish T8.

107. Dylan Frittelli Texas alum had his lone top-10 of the season at the Valero Texas Open (T8).

108. James Hahn Rallied in season's second half with consecutive T9s in May and T4 at 3M Open in late July.

109. Greyson Sigg Rookie had 4 top-30s in final 6 starts of Regular Season, including T7 at 3M.

110. Ryan Palmer Finished in top 125 for 12th time in last 13 seasons thanks to T5 in hometown AT&T Byron Nelson.

111. Nick Watney Runner-up at Sanderson Farms in October was his lone top-10 and best finish in 4 years.

112. Robert Streb Two of his 3 top-10s came in the fall as he makes 2nd straight Playoffs appearance after missing from 2018-20.

113. Jason Day Season got off to promising start with T3 at Farmers Insurance Open, 1 of 2 top-10s.

114. Doug Ghim Continues to thrive at TPC Sawgrass, as T6 at THE PLAYERS was his lone top-10 of season.

115. Stewart Cink The 49-year-old is in the Playoffs once again, and enters on high note after final-round 64 at Wyndham.

116. Kevin Tway T2 (with Scheffler) in Houston was crucial, as it was Tway's lone top-20 of the season.

117. Ryan Brehm Puerto Rico win came in final start of medical extension and is his lone top-10 in 83 career starts.

118. Tyler Duncan Six top-25s matched his career-high and clinched 3rd Playoffs appearance in 5 seasons.

119. Matthias Schwab Rookie made Playoffs after 3 top-10s, including back-to-back T7s at Honda and Puerto Rico.

120. Patton Kizzire T10 at WM Phoenix Open was best finish of his season as he made 17 of 28 cuts.

121. Lucas Glover T5 at Sony Open was best finish for 42-year-old.

122. Webb Simpson Tough season for former major and PLAYERS winner, who had a career-low 1 top-10.

123. Nick Taylor Just four top-10s but made 16 of 27 cuts.

124. Kramer Hickok Texan making 2nd straight Playoffs appearance after 4th-place finish in Houston.