How to watch Valspar Championship, Round 1: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
March 15, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- The Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) in Palm Harbor, Florida, is the host venue again. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
The Valspar Championship begins Thursday from the Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) in Palm Harbor, Florida, and the field includes some of the best players in the world.
Among those scheduled to compete include Dustin Johnson, Viktor Hovland, Justin Thomas and Collin Morikawa.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and newly expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+. Click here for more details.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Friday, 2 p.m.-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (NBC).
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 12–6 p.m. ET. Saturday-Sunday, 1–6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
For outside of the U.S., click here for GOLFTV powered by the PGA TOUR
PGA TOUR LIVE
Thursday Friday Saturday Sunday Stream 1 Main Feed: 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Main Feed: 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Main Feed: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Main Feed: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Group: 2 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Group: 2 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Stream 2 Marquee: 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Marquee: 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Marquee: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Marquee: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Group: 2 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Group: 2 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Stream 3 Featured Groups: 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Featured Groups: 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Featured Groups: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Groups: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Hole: 2 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Hole: 2 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Stream 4 Featured Holes: 8:15 a.m.-12 p.m. Featured Holes: 8:15 a.m.-12 p.m. Featured Holes: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Holes: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Hole: 2 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Hole: 2 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR Live is available exclusively on ESPN+
• Main Feed: primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
• Marquee Group: new “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
• Featured Groups: traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
• Featured Holes: a combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes
FEATURED GROUPS
THURSDAY
Marquee Group
Dustin Johnson, Bubba Watson, Jason Day
Featured Groups
Viktor Hovland, Abraham Ancer, Collin Morikawa
Jason Kokrak, Brooks Koepka, Louis Oosthuizen
FRIDAY
Marquee Group
Justin Thomas, Kevin Kisner, Carlos Ortiz
Featured Groups
Shane Lowry, Graeme McDowell, Henrik Stenson
Sam Burns, Gary Woodland, Xander Schauffele
Featured Holes
No. 4 (par-3), No. 8 (par-3), No. 15 (par-3), No. 17 (par 3)
