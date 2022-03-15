  • How to watch Valspar Championship, Round 1: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

  • The Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) in Palm Harbor, Florida, is the host venue again. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)The Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) in Palm Harbor, Florida, is the host venue again. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)