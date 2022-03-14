  • MONDAY QUALIFIERS

    Monday qualifiers: Valspar Championship

  Korn Ferry Tour pro Luke Guthrie earned a PGA TOUR tee time at this week's Valspar Championship. (Buda Mendes/Getty Images)