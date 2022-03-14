Monday qualifiers: Valspar Championship

Qualifiers: Blake Kennedy, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Andrew McCain, Luke Guthrie

The Valspar Championship qualifier at Southern Hills Plantation Club ended Monday afternoon in a 3-for-1 playoff to determine the fourth and final spot in this week’s PGA TOUR event.

The playoff included two-time 2021-22 PGA TOUR qualifier Patrick Flavin, Mickey DeMorat, and two-time Korn Ferry Tour winner Luke Guthrie. All were tied at 4-under at the conclusion of regulation play.

Flavin, who has finished top-25 in each of his two PGA TOUR appearances this year, was eliminated after missing a 5-foot par putt on the first playoff hole.

Guthrie and DeMorat continued to the next playoff hole where Guthrie made a lengthy par putt to grab the final qualifying spot. Despite 104 previous starts on the PGA TOUR, this will be his first start since the 2019 U.S. Open.

“It’s been about five years since I last played (on the PGA TOUR), and there have been ups and downs with a lot more downs,” Guthrie told PGA TOUR Digital, after securing his first TOUR start aside from the 2019 U.S. Open since the 2016 Wyndham Championship. “It’s finally kind of all come together in the last few weeks. It’s been fun.”

Guthrie, who missed 23 consecutive cuts on the Korn Ferry Tour last season, didn’t think 5-under would qualify after signing his card Monday in Brooksville, Florida.

“I thought 7 (under) would be the number with where the pin locations were, but with how cold and windy it was this morning, and then with the wind staying strong this afternoon, each hour felt a lot better,” Guthrie said.

The three medalist qualifiers at 5-under were Blake Kennedy, Kiradech Aphibarnrat and Andrew McCain.

Kennedy, 2014 U.S. Amateur participant, eagled the par-4 sixth hole at Southern Hills, which helped him rebound from consecutive bogeys on Nos. 3 and 4.

Aphibarnrat, who finished 28th at the Puerto Rico Open, was 4-under thru 10 holes and held steady over the last eight to punch his ticket to Innisbrook Resort’s Copperhead Course.

McCain, winner of the 2015 Minnesota State Open as an amateur, will make his first PGA TOUR start since his debut at the 2020 Honda Classic. Unfortunately for McCain, there was little momentum gained after his PGA TOUR debut.

“It’s been a bit of a journey. Things were really going in the right direction when I got into The Honda Classic a few years back, but that was right before the pandemic,” McCain told PGA TOUR Digital. “Then I had a forced year off. I had some stuff happen off the golf course in my personal life that was really difficult for me, so last year I wasn’t all there mentally. I’ve been getting back to where I was before and I’m looking forward to the opportunity to be out on the big TOUR again.”

McCain’s comeback has been fueled by being in better physical condition for the grind of a professional golfer.

“Ultimately, the most important thing on the PGA TOUR is just being comfortable,” he added. “Playing on PGA TOUR Latinoamerica, PGA TOUR Canada or the Korn Ferry Tour prepares you pretty well, but it’s a bigger stage and all of a sudden you’re playing against guys you used to watch on TV. Being comfortable and believing that you belong is the most important part.”

