Expert Picks: Valspar Championship
March 15, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
March 15, 2022
Dustin Johnson is just one of the big names to watch this week.
How it works: Each week, our experts from PGATOUR.COM will make their selections in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf. Each lineup consists of four starters and two bench players that can be rotated after each round. Adding to the challenge is that every golfer can be used only three times per each of four Segments.
Aside from the experts below, Fantasy Insider Rob Bolton breaks down the field at this year's Valspar Championship in this week's edition of the Power Rankings. For more fantasy, check out Rookie Ranking, Qualifiers and Reshuffle.
EXPERT PICKS: VALSPAR CHAMPIONSHIP
THINK YOU'RE BETTER THAN OUR EXPERTS?
The PGA TOUR Experts league is once again open to the public. You can play our free fantasy game and see how you measure up against our experts below.
Joining the league is simple. Just click here to sign up or log in. Once you create a team, click the "LEAGUES" tab. Then click on "FEATURED," and then on the PGA TOUR Experts league that populates.
SEASON
Name Rank Points PGATOURSMartin (Sean Martin) 18 3,425 @RobBoltonGolf (Rob Bolton) 45
3,369 Quack Hooks (Cameron Morfit) 191
3,192 @MikeGlasscott (Mike Glasscott) 233
3,155 CmonAussie (Ben Everill) 497
3,000 Jason Sobel (Jason Sobel) 159 2,154
SEGMENT
Name Rank Points PGATOURSMartin (Sean Martin) 15 1,881 @RobBoltonGolf (Rob Bolton) 57
1,817 @MikeGlasscott (Mike Glasscott) 248
1,703 Quack Hooks (Cameron Morfit) 411
1,645 CmonAussie (Ben Everill) 1,007
1,500 Jason Sobel (Jason Sobel) 2,053 1,069
