How to watch The Genesis Invitational, Round 4: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
February 20, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- The Riviera Country Club is the site once again for The Genesis Invitational. (Michael Owens/Getty Images)
Round 4 of The Genesis Invitational begins Sunday and The Riviera Country Club is once again the site for one of the most challenging weeks of competition.
Joaquin Niemann is three clear of Cameron Young after 54 holes. Viktor Hovland, Justin Thomas and Collin Morikawa round out the top five.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and newly expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+. Click here for more details.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Friday, 4 p.m.-8 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-7 p.m. (CBS). Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6:30 p.m. (CBS)
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 2–8 p.m. ET. Saturday, 2–7 p.m. Sunday, 1-6:30 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
For outside of the U.S., click here for GOLFTV powered by the PGA TOUR
PGA TOUR LIVE
Thursday Friday Saturday Sunday Stream 1 Main Feed:
9:45 a.m.-4 p.m.
Main Feed:
9:45 a.m.-4 p.m.
Main Feed:
11:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
Main Feed:
11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Featured Group:
4 p.m.-8 p.m.
Featured Group:
4 p.m.-8 p.m.
Featured Group:
1 p.m.-7 p.m.
Featured Group:
1 p.m.-6:30 p.m.
Stream 2 Marquee:
10:45 a.m.-4 p.m.
Marquee:
10:45 a.m.-4 p.m.
Marquee:
12 p.m.-1 p.m.
Marquee:
12 p.m.-1 p.m.
Featured Group:
4 p.m.-8 p.m.
Featured Group:
4 p.m.-8 p.m.
Featured Group:
1 p.m.-7 p.m.
Featured Group:
1 p.m.-6:30 p.m.
Stream 3 Featured Groups:
10:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
Featured Groups:
10:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
Featured Groups:
11:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
Featured Groups:
11:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
Featured Hole:
4 p.m.-8 p.m.
Featured Hole:
4 p.m.-8 p.m.
Featured Hole:
1 p.m.-7 p.m.
Featured Hole:
1 p.m.-6:30 p.m.
Stream 4 Featured Groups:
10:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
Featured Groups:
10:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
Featured Holes:
11:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
Featured Holes:
11:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
Featured Hole:
4 p.m.-8 p.m.
Featured Hole:
4 p.m.-8 p.m.
Featured Hole:
1 p.m.-7 p.m.
Featured Hole:
1 p.m.-6:30 p.m.
PGA TOUR Live is available exclusively on ESPN+
• Main Feed: primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
• Marquee Group: new “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
• Featured Groups: traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
• Featured Holes: a combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes
FEATURED GROUPS
Marquee Group
Jordan Spieth, Erik van Rooyen, Martin Laird
Featured Groups
Patrick Cantlay, Keegan Bradley, Sepp Straka
Rory McIlroy, Sebastian Munoz, Robert MacIntyre
