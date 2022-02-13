How to watch WM Phoenix Open, Round 4: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

Round 4 of the WM Phoenix Open begins Sunday and TPC Scottsdale is once again the site for one of the most raucous weeks in golf.

Sahith Theegala leads by one shot over defending champion Brooks Koepka.

Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and newly expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+ . Click here for more details .

Leaderboard

Full tee times

HOW TO FOLLOW

Television: Thursday-Friday, 3 p.m.-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6:30 p.m. (CBS). Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS)

Radio : Thursday-Friday, 1–7 p.m. ET. Saturday, 1-6:30 p.m. Sunday, 1-6 p.m. ( PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio )

For outside of the U.S., click here for GOLFTV powered by the PGA TOUR

PGA TOUR LIVE