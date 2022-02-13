-
How to watch WM Phoenix Open, Round 4: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
February 13, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Best moments from Round 3 on No. 16 at WM Phoenix Open
Round 4 of the WM Phoenix Open begins Sunday and TPC Scottsdale is once again the site for one of the most raucous weeks in golf.
Sahith Theegala leads by one shot over defending champion Brooks Koepka.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and newly expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+. Click here for more details.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Friday, 3 p.m.-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6:30 p.m. (CBS). Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS)
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 1–7 p.m. ET. Saturday, 1-6:30 p.m. Sunday, 1-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
For outside of the U.S., click here for GOLFTV powered by the PGA TOUR
PGA TOUR LIVE
Thursday Friday Saturday Sunday Stream 1 Main Feed:
9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Main Feed:
9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Main Feed:
11:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
Main Feed:
11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Featured Group:
3 p.m.-7 p.m.
Featured Group:
3 p.m.-7 p.m.
Featured Group:
1 p.m.-6:30 p.m.
Featured Group:
1 p.m.-6 p.m.
Stream 2 Marquee:
10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Marquee:
10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Marquee:
12:15 p.m.-1 p.m.
Marquee:
11:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
Featured Group:
3 p.m.-7 p.m.
Featured Group:
3 p.m.-7 p.m.
Featured Group:
1 p.m.-6:30 p.m.
Featured Group:
3 p.m.-6 p.m.
Stream 3 Featured Groups:
9:45 a.m.-3 p.m.
Featured Groups:
9:45 a.m.-3 p.m.
Featured Groups:
12:15 p.m.-1 p.m.
Featured Groups:
11:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
Featured Hole:
3 p.m.-7 p.m.
Featured Hole:
3 p.m.-7 p.m.
Featured Hole:
1 p.m.-6:30 p.m.
Featured Hole:
1 p.m.-6 p.m.
Stream 4 Featured Holes:
9:45 a.m.-3 p.m.
Featured Holes:
9:45 a.m.-3 p.m.
Featured Holes:
12:30 p.m.-1 p.m.
Featured Holes:
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Featured Hole:
3 p.m.-7 p.m.
Featured Hole:
3 p.m.-7 p.m.
Featured Hole:
1 p.m.-6:30 p.m.
Featured Hole:
1 p.m.-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR Live is available exclusively on ESPN+
• Main Feed: primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
• Marquee Group: new “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
• Featured Groups: traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
• Featured Holes: a combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes
FEATURED/MARQUEE GROUPS
