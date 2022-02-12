Inside Sam Ryder’s epic ace on WM Phoenix Open’s 16th hole

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Kelly Ryder knows there are no guarantees when it comes to souvenirs.

Her son, Sam, once made an albatross at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, saved the ball, and forgot it in his courtesy car. He once played with NBA star Stephan Curry in a Korn Ferry Tour event in Northern California, and afterward they swapped signed balls. She has that one in her study back home in Orlando.

Now she and her husband, Art, will be getting another souvenir after Sam became the first player to make a hole-in-one at the WM Phoenix Open’s 16th hole since Francesco Molinari in 2015. The ball flew 124 yards and spun hard left before disappearing into the cup, triggering a meteor shower of beer, beer cups, and anything else that would fly.

“Still kind of coming down off the adrenaline,” Ryder said, “but, yeah, it was pretty crazy.”

As 16th hole moments go, this one recalled Tiger’s ace in 1997 and the late Jarrod Lyle’s in 2011.

Here’s how it all went down:

Ryder didn’t have the honor; playing partner Chris Kirk had just eagled 15 and went first. Ryder and his caddie, Brent Everson, sized up the short shot and were in immediate agreement.

“It just ended up being a perfect 54-degree wedge,” Ryder said. “Everything always plays a little shorter in there, adrenaline or whatever it is, it's just, it always plays shorter. And it just, I just told (Everson), ‘It's just got to be that, doesn't it?’ And he's like, ‘That's all I ever thought.’”

The shot came off perfectly, and as Brian Harman, the third member of the group, said later, it looked like a hole-in-one the entire way before disappearing and triggering pandemonium.

What made it even more special was Ryder’s parents were inside the ropes with him, walking through the tunnel and watching from inside the cauldron of 16 as the ball went in. Ryder raised his arms and went in for a collision/embrace with Everson, then high-fived Harman and Kirk as their respective caddies and fans screamed, the stands shook, and beer rained down.

After that the only question was when play would resume – it would take 15 minutes or so for volunteers and maintenance officials to clear the debris – and what to do with the ball.

“We’re definitely getting this one,” Kelly said with a smile. “He knows which one it is.”