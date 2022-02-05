-
How to watch AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Round 3: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
February 05, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
All-time greatest shots from AT&T Pebble Beach
Round 3 of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am begins Friday. The tournament will utilize to a three-course rotation after using only two in 2021. Golfers will rotate through Pebble Beach Golf Links (which has played host to the ‘Clambake’ since 1947), Spyglass Hill Golf Course, and Monterey Peninsula Country Club (Shore Course) before finishing at Pebble Beach on Sunday.
Seamus Power leads by five after setting a tournament record 16-under par 36-hole total.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and newly expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+. Click here for more details.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Friday, 3 p.m.-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-7 p.m. (CBS). Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6:30 p.m. (CBS)
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 12–6 p.m. ET. Saturday, 2-7 p.m. Sunday, 1-6:30 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
For outside of the U.S., click here for GOLFTV powered by the PGA TOUR
PGA TOUR LIVE ON ESPN+
Thursday Friday Saturday Sunday Stream 1 Main Feed:
11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Main Feed:
11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Main Feed:
11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Main Feed:
11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Featured Group:
3 p.m.-6 p.m.
Featured Group:
3 p.m.-6 p.m.
Featured Group:
1 p.m.-7 p.m.
Featured Group:
1 p.m.-6:30 p.m.
Stream 2 Marquee:
12 p.m.-3 p.m.
Marquee:
12 p.m.-3 p.m.
Marquee:
12 p.m.-1 p.m.
Marquee:
12 p.m.-1 p.m.
Featured Group:
3 p.m.-6 p.m.
Featured Group:
3 p.m.-6 p.m.
Featured Group:
1 p.m.-7 p.m.
Featured Group:
3 p.m.-6:30 p.m.
Stream 3 Featured Groups:
11:45 a.m.-3 p.m.
Featured Groups:
11:45 a.m.-3 p.m.
Featured Groups:
11:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
Featured Groups:
11:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
Featured Hole:
3 p.m.-6 p.m.
Featured Hole:
3 p.m.-6 p.m.
Featured Hole:
1 p.m.-7 p.m.
Featured Hole:
1 p.m.-6:30 p.m.
Stream 4 Featured Holes:
12 p.m.-3 p.m.
Featured Holes:
12 p.m.-3 p.m.
Featured Holes:
12 p.m.-1 p.m.
Featured Holes:
12 p.m.-1 p.m.
Featured Hole:
3 p.m.-6 p.m.
Featured Hole:
3 p.m.-6 p.m.
Featured Hole:
1 p.m.-7 p.m.
Featured Hole:
1 p.m.-6:30 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+
• Main Feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
• Marquee Group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
• Featured Groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
• Featured Holes: A combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes
FEATURED/MARQUEE GROUPS
THURSDAY
Marquee Group: Jordan Spieth, Ryan Palmer
Featured Groups: Matt Fitzpatrick, Sean O’Hair; Jason Day, Nick Taylor
Featured Holes: No. 5 (par 3), No. 7 (par 3), No. 12 (par 3), No. 17 (par 3)
FRIDAY
Marquee Group: Jason Day, Nick Taylor
Featured Groups: Luke Donald, Michael Thompson; Charley Hoffman, Ricky Barnes
Featured Holes: No. 5 (par 3), No. 7 (par 3), No. 12 (par 3), No. 17 (par 3)
SATURDAY
Marquee Group: Patrick Cantlay, Kevin Chappell
Featured Groups: Ryan Moore, Jonas Blixt; Justin Rose, Cameron Champ
Featured Holes: No. 5 (par 3), No. 7 (par 3), No. 12 (par 3), No. 17 (par 3)
