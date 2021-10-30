-
How to watch Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Round 4: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- Round 4 of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship takes place Sunday. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
The final round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship takes place Sunday. Tee times were moved up due to expected inclement weather with players going off both tees from 6:45 a.m. – 8:55 a.m. ET. Taylor Pendrith takes a three-shot lead into the final round looking for his first PGA TOUR title.
Note: PGA TOUR LIVE will not be available for the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Sunday, 11 a.m. - conclusion of play (Golf Channel)
Radio: Sunday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio).
TOURCast: Get shot-by-shot info in real time with shot tracks and video with TOURCast.
TOUR Pulse: Get the PGA TOUR app to utilize TOUR Pulse, which provides users the ability to experience a mix of content, such as video highlights, written hole summaries and stat graphics on every player after every hole they complete.
