PGA TOUR rookie David Skinns enjoying fresh start at age 39

Bogeys, missed cuts, and patches of indifferent play have always been there. They’re acceptable because they are a beguiling part of golf.

But self-doubt and a lack of motivation have never been there. They’re unacceptable because David Skinns – who at 39 is a rookie on the PGA TOUR – has never let them be part of the journey.

“I have never lost faith,” he said. “I have always believed that it’s on me to find a way.”

The “way” will continue this week in the idyllic setting of Port Royal Golf Course in a corner of Southampton that provides incomparable island vistas of turquoise ocean water. You’ll excuse Skinns, however, if he embraces the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in a different context, without losing himself in the views.

“Every opportunity you get is big. I’ve stayed on the correct side of things, always being able to focus on the next tournament,” said Skinns. “And I’m relishing this opportunity.”

Had modern GPS been at the touch of our fingers 20 years ago, Skinns’ step-by-step directions from Lincoln, England, to the PGA TOUR would have looked something like this:

“Your journey will start at Hillside Golf Club in Southport, England, where you will fall to Davis Inglis, 1 up in the final of the 2000 British Boys Amateur."

“From there, cross the Atlantic bound for Knoxville, Tennessee, to spend four seasons at the University of Tennessee, before wending through about two dozen states and hundreds of towns while playing on the Hooters Tour and the Korn Ferry Tour."

“Finally, on September 16, 2021, at the Fortinet Championship in Napa, California, you will arrive as a member of the PGA TOUR. Length of trip: roughly 1.5 million miles via automobiles and planes, and approximately 20 years.”