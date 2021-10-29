Patrick Flavin rides rollercoaster week to contend at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

SOUTHAMPTON, Bermuda – If you’re wondering if a golfer with aspirations for a PGA TOUR career has time to feel sorry for himself after missing by six shots at the second stage of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament, the answer could be a resounding, no.

And if you wanted to be more emphatic, you could add, “Just go ask Patrick Flavin.”

As in the same Patrick Flavin whose 5-under 66 in Friday’s second round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship pushed him to 7-under 135 and in contention in just his second PGA TOUR start, a mere two weeks after failing in that KFT qualifier.

Fortunately, Flavin didn’t have time to bemoan his fate. The world of pro golf being filled with chances, Flavin teed it up three days later in a Monday qualifier, shot 67, and was one of four players given a spot into the Bermuda field.

“I believe in myself,” said Flavin, 25, who missed the cut in his previous PGA TOUR start, the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open.

Most of his pro golf has been played on the Korn Ferry Tour (14 tournaments, most of them in 2020) and PGA LatinoAmerica (21, most of them in 2019). But it’s that LatinoAmerica experience that he is drawing on this week in Bermuda.

“It’s a similar vibe (given the warm weather, island culture, cozy confines) and I’ve had success in this sort of environment.”

But mostly, Flavin came to Bermuda with his parents (“It’s a road trip for them,” he laughed), gave his father, Mark, his bag, and committed to a simple plan.

“Just put my head down and believe in myself.”

For the Highwood, Ill., native who went to Miami University in Ohio, being within four of Taylor Pendrith’s lead is owed to that pair of blinders he metaphorically put on this week. Playing in Thursday afternoon’s robust win, Flavin bogeyed three times going out and was 2-over for his first 12 holes.

He’s played the last 24 holes in 9-under.

Not bad, considering the hiccup his career took a few weeks ago and the mad scramble to make all the international travel plans on short notice.

“But having my dad on the bag has been really, really nice,” said Flavin. “We’ve made it work and this is a dream come true.”