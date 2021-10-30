Taylor Pendrith rides Canadian support to extend lead at Butterfield Bermuda Championship

SOUTHAMPTON, Bermuda – Perhaps you enjoy golfers’ stories of perseverance and resiliency. Or maybe your pleasure are travelogues of intriguing places played and below-the-radar tournaments contested by unheralded competitors.

Take your pick, because somewhere in there, the leaderboard at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship has delectable options.

If this is a week for long shot names to seize the opportunity, you’d have to say they are doing so with remarkable panache, too, because at the end of Saturday’s third round at Port Royal Golf Course, only two of the top nine names (Danny Lee, Peter Malnati) on the leaderboard have won on the PGA TOUR.

What’s more, six of those nine names are here on strong standing in the Korn Ferry Tour category (Taylor Pendrith, Lucas Herbert, Vincent Whaley, Justin Lower, Patrick Rodgers, Curtis Thompson). And then another (Patrick Flavin) who is in contention thanks to going old-school on us and getting here via a Monday qualifier .

At times mid-way through the front nine, Flavin, who played his college golf at Miami University in Ohio, tickled the lead. So did Rodgers, who is 193 tournaments into a PGA TOUR career that has been lucrative, but somehow hasn’t produced a win.

But Rodgers doubled the par-4 11th and Flavin’s loveable story lost some shine when he failed to make a birdie on the back nine and bogeyed the par-4 18th to shoot 68 – 203 and slip into a tie for eighth.

That opened the door for Pendrith and the hard-hitting 30-year-old from Richmond Hill, Ont., was more than happy to oblige, even if he felt almost apologetic. “It’s hard to follow up a low round with another low one,” he said.

Of course, there’s nothing to apologize for, because following up a second-round 61 with yesterday’s 6-under 65 – both days highlighted by back-nine 31s – puts Pendrith in position to get Canadian flags waving in Ontario. Oh, and maybe shine the spotlight on Kent State and its beloved golf coach, Herb Page, because two of Pendrith’s mates from Ontario and Kent State – Mackenzie Hughes and Corey Conners – already own PGA TOUR wins and making a trio would be remarkable, to say the least.

Pendrith surely loved the topic – he and Conners are best friends and have been each other’s best man at their weddings, which was just a few weeks ago for Pendrith. Meg, the happy bride who stood just a few yards away from her husband’s post-tournament interview, is best friends with Corey Conners’ wife, Malory.