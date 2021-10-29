-
Local pro with cancer inspires at Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Family members and major champions in awe of Brian Morris’ courage
October 29, 2021
By Jim McCabe, PGATOUR.COM
- It was a memorable week for Brian Morris at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
SOUTHAMPTON, Bermuda – Nearly an hour after completing his second-round of 67 to get within the top 20 in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Graeme McDowell was still on the premises of Port Royal Golf Course.
It had nothing to do with his golf. It had everything to do with his humanness.
“This is pretty special,” said McDowell, solemnly. He was standing just off the ninth green, watching as the final pairing of the morning wave played its 18th hole.
Now if there are only several hundred spectators a day being allowed into Port Royal GC because of COVID-19 regulations, every one of them appeared to be at the ninth green for the same reason McDowell was.
Brian Morris’ story had inspired them. His strength had gripped them emotionally.
Morris, 54, the head professional at Ocean View Golf Course in Bermuda, had a malignant brain tumor removed from the back of his skull two years ago. Doctors immediately determined that the Stage IV cancer had spread to Morris’ stomach, his esophagus, and into his neck. It is terminal.
Yet, when the tournament sponsor to this week’s event offered Morris an exemption, he jumped at the opportunity, knowing very well there would be more tears shed than birdies made.
“You know what, I’ll always have one PGA TOUR start to my name,” said Morris, whose scores of 89-92 were comprised of so many magical moments during an emotional 36 holes.
“To see my family, my friends. I don’t know if I’ll ever see them again, you know? So, it means a lot. It’s huge,” he said.
When the pairings came out, Morris discovered he’d play alongside his cousin, Michael Sims, the Bermuda native who starred at the University of Rhode Island, fashioned a brilliant amateur career, and played professionally for 12 years before leaving the game.
But Sims, 42, loves his native land, took on the challenge of a local qualifier, got in, and enjoyed every footstep of his two-day walk alongside his cousin.
“So special that I got to share it,” said Sims. “Brian’s such a fighter and you can’t help but smile or laugh when you’re with him.”Michael Sims and Brian Morris on the first tee before Round 1 of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
For two days, the gallery following Morris’ every move was passionate and involved. They wore T-shirts emblazoned with “TEAM MORRIS” on the back and BKM on the front. The face of Bob Marley was prominent on the T-shirt and so was the title of arguably his grandest song, “One Love.”
And while the song was not playing in the background as Morris and Sims stood on the final green, if you really let the moment embrace you, the power of Marley’s words echoed in your ears.
“Let’s get together and feel all right.”
As Morris stood over a 10-footer to try and save par, Sims stepped to the side, took out his phone and videoed it. Morris’ wife, Laurie, squeezed closer to the ropes, his family and friends stood anxiously and watched, and McDowell whispered, “This is so amazing.”
Even the third member of the pairing, the vibrantly talented Sahith Theegala, appeared frozen, no matter that he had just made his third straight birdie to make the cut. He is 23 and arguably on the cusp of a brilliant and rich career, but he was consumed by this moment.
“I got the chills. I was close to tears,” said Sahith. “It is a moment I will never forget. Such an eye-opener, that the game of golf is such a small part of life.”
The putt went wide. Morris tapped in for bogey. The cheers roared. The applause started in unison, got louder, and kept going for several minutes. McDowell, who had only briefly met Morris in the locker room a few days earlier, was among those who continued to applaud, even as Sims organized a photo opportunity that seemingly attracted all of Bermuda.
“It looks like Bermuda today,” McDowell had remarked, peering out at the priceless turquoise water that is a trademark here.
But truth is, it felt like Bermuda. Island love and island warmth flowed forth and helped celebrate this moment with Brian Morris.
“He’s a guy that everyone wants to be around,” said Sims. “That’s what Bermuda is.”
Given a chance to exhale, Morris was asked what was next? He smiled. “Just back at it. Back to the hospital on Monday, get my chemo. Just try to live as long as I can.”
