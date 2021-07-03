-
How to watch the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 3: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
July 03, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- Detroit Golf Club is the site once again for the Rocket Mortgage Classic. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Round 3 of the Rocket Mortgage Classic takes place Saturday from Detroit Golf Club in Michigan. Joaquin Niemann and Tom Lewis share the 36-hole lead at 10 under. Chris Kirk, Troy Merritt and Max Homa are T3 just one shot back, while Matthew Wolff and Will Zalatoris are also in the hunt. Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE.
HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)
Television: Thursday-Friday, 3 p.m.-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS).
PGA TOUR LIVE: Thursday-Friday 6:45 a.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Groups), Saturday-Sunday 8:15 a.m.-3 p.m. (Featured Groups). Saturday-Sunday 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Holes).
Radio: 12 p.m.-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio).
TOURCast: Get shot-by-shot info in real time with shot tracks and video with TOURCast.
TOUR Pulse: Get the PGA TOUR app to utilize TOUR Pulse, which provides users the ability to experience a mix of content, such as video highlights, written hole summaries and stat graphics on every player after every hole they complete.
FEATURED GROUPS
7:40 a.m. ET: Bubba Watson and Sung Kang
7:50 a.m. ET: Bo Van Pelt and Brandt Snedeker
