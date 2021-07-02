Willie Mack III likely to make cut

-
July 02, 2021
By Cameron Morfit, PGATOUR.COM
DETROIT — The odds were in his favor to make his first PGA TOUR cut after Willie Mack III shot a second-round 73 to get to 3 under overall.
He did his interviews, looked at his phone, talked with friends in front of the clubhouse. Wayne Birch, caddie for Troy Merritt (68, 9 under), joked that Mack just made the biggest four-foot putt of his life on 18, since it would likely propel him into the weekend rounds. Mack shook his head. The afternoon wave was just starting; he couldn’t accept congratulations just yet.
“The last couple holes, I was (aware of the cut line),” he said. “I looked on the last, I knew I had to at least get up and down. Hopefully it stays, but if not, I still had a good time.”
From just in front of the 18th green, Mack chipped to 4 1/2 feet and made the putt. Birch, who played for Southern University, held up his phone to capture the historic final moments.
“I probably was more nervous than he was,” Birch said. “In the Black community in golf, we all knew, all of us who played at a high level, that Willie is next up. This is so big.”
Mack, 32, hasn’t gotten much sleep. Darkness halted play with three holes remaining in his first round, so he woke up early and played 21 holes Friday. Among his sizeable gallery of friends and family a handful of supporters wore Willie Mack III T-shirts with an action shot of their hero on the front.
Asked about the shirts, Mack smiled sheepishly.
“Yeah, I heard some of my friends,” he said. “I wasn't looking, but I know their voices, so I heard them. It's exciting to just be able to play in your hometown amongst friends and family.
“It was a fun two days,” he added.
And it could be more. Friday could mark a historic chapter in one of the game’s least likely origin stories.
“I’m just so happy for him,” Birch said. “It’s so inspiring. My dream was to play on the PGA TOUR, but that’s over with. With Willie – it’s almost like I’m living through him. It just goes to show that if you keep grinding, stay the course, and believe in yourself, anything can happen.”Troy Merritt celebrates with Wayne Birch after winning the Barbasol Championship in 2018. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
The son of a social worker, Mack grew up in nearby Flint, a town that became synonymous with the loss of manufacturing jobs in America. He scrounged for equipment, and when his high school team discontinued its golf team midway through his four years, his dad moved them to Grand Blanc.
With Mack, his new school won the 2004 state championship. Mack won the Flint City Amateur three times, and in 2011 was the first Black player to win the Michigan Amateur. He played for the only school to give him a full-ride scholarship, HBCU Bethune-Cookman. He won 11 times.
Life as a pro, though, was no picnic. He lived in his car for a year and a half, slept in friends’ spare bedrooms. Insiders knew how good he was, but the full array of his talents remained mostly hidden from the wider golf world. Golf Channel’s Ryan Lavner noted that the first time Mack worked with noted instructor Todd Anderson at TPC Sawgrass – part of the PGA TOUR’s commitment to the minority-focused APGA Tour – Anderson asked, “How are you not on TOUR yet?”
Mack could only shrug and say he didn’t know, but a lack of funds didn’t help. When he qualified to play PGA TOUR Latinoamerica in 2018, Mack – the winner of more than 60 minitour titles – didn’t play the circuit because the cost was prohibitive. Last year, though, his career took a quantum leap when Farmers Insurance signed him and fellow APGA star Kamaiu Johnson to two-year deals as player ambassadors.
Since then, Mack’s fortunes have been looking up. The 2019 Player of the Year on the APGA and the Florida Pro Golf Tour, he filled in for Johnson at the 11th hour at the Farmers Insurance Open earlier this year. And although he missed the cut (74-75) he beat several TOUR winners.
Mack also got into The Genesis Invitational in L.A. as the Charlie Sifford Exemption recipient. He again missed the cut (70-76) but finished ahead of Rory McIlroy, among others. It looked like he belonged. Even better: He had a leisurely lunch with tournament host Tiger Woods, his childhood idol.
He estimates he has played Detroit Golf Club hundreds of times, although not always with such wet fairways and swirling winds. Although he got to 6 under and just three off the lead through six holes of his second round, three bogeys on holes 7, 11 and 16 made for some white-knuckle moments coming in.
Mack, whose biggest career paycheck to date is $37,000, made the cut and tied for 62nd place at the Korn Ferry Tour’s recent BMW Charity Pro-Am. Whether or not he makes this cut, he’ll play in the John Deere Classic next week, another chance to secure a foothold on TOUR.
Birch and Mack were part of a group that would be going to watch the Detroit Tigers on Friday night, and Birch felt increasingly optimistic that they would have something to celebrate. “There are eight guys still on the course at 3,” he said, eying the scores. “All eight would have to get to 4 under to knock him out.”
Said Mack of potentially making the cut, “It would be good. Just having that experience and confidence going into next week, to be able to play on the weekend in my hometown would be amazing.”
