Willie Mack III likely to make cut

DETROIT — The odds were in his favor to make his first PGA TOUR cut after Willie Mack III shot a second-round 73 to get to 3 under overall.

He did his interviews, looked at his phone, talked with friends in front of the clubhouse. Wayne Birch, caddie for Troy Merritt (68, 9 under), joked that Mack just made the biggest four-foot putt of his life on 18, since it would likely propel him into the weekend rounds. Mack shook his head. The afternoon wave was just starting; he couldn’t accept congratulations just yet.

“The last couple holes, I was (aware of the cut line),” he said. “I looked on the last, I knew I had to at least get up and down. Hopefully it stays, but if not, I still had a good time.”

From just in front of the 18th green, Mack chipped to 4 1/2 feet and made the putt. Birch, who played for Southern University, held up his phone to capture the historic final moments.

“I probably was more nervous than he was,” Birch said. “In the Black community in golf, we all knew, all of us who played at a high level, that Willie is next up. This is so big.”

Mack, 32, hasn’t gotten much sleep. Darkness halted play with three holes remaining in his first round, so he woke up early and played 21 holes Friday. Among his sizeable gallery of friends and family a handful of supporters wore Willie Mack III T-shirts with an action shot of their hero on the front.

Asked about the shirts, Mack smiled sheepishly.

“Yeah, I heard some of my friends,” he said. “I wasn't looking, but I know their voices, so I heard them. It's exciting to just be able to play in your hometown amongst friends and family.

“It was a fun two days,” he added.

And it could be more. Friday could mark a historic chapter in one of the game’s least likely origin stories.

“I’m just so happy for him,” Birch said. “It’s so inspiring. My dream was to play on the PGA TOUR, but that’s over with. With Willie – it’s almost like I’m living through him. It just goes to show that if you keep grinding, stay the course, and believe in yourself, anything can happen.”