Bryson DeChambeau will have new caddie in Rocket Mortgage defense
July 01, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- Tim Tucker was Bryson DeChambeau's caddie for all eight of DeChambeau's TOUR wins. (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
Bryson DeChambeau will have a new caddie on the bag this week.
DeChambeau’s longtime caddie, Tim Tucker, was on-site Wednesday but was not carrying the bag when DeChambeau, the Rocket Mortgage Classic’s defending champion, teed off alongside Cameron Champ and Kramer Hickok. Tucker carried the bag in all eight of DeChambeau's PGA TOUR wins.
"They had a good run, and they mutually agreed yesterday afternoon to go their separate ways,” DeChambeau’s agent, Brett Falkoff, told Golf Channel's Ryan Lavner. “Everything runs its course. Tim was getting tired and Bryson was getting tired. In any relationship they run their course, and that’s what happened here.
“It wasn’t one specific issue. It was a culmination. Like any caddie-player relationship, they had their ups and downs. They wish each other nothing but the best and will always be there for each other.”
Ben Schomin, the head of TOUR operations for Cobra, will caddie for DeChambeau this week.
