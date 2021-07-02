Joaquin Niemann, Tom Lewis share lead at Rocket Mortgage Classic

DETROIT — Joaquin Niemann and Tom Lewis topped the jam-packed leaderboard heading into the weekend in the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

RELATED: Leaderboard | Inside the Field: John Deere Classic

Niemann and Lewis each shot 3-under 69 on Friday to reach 10-under 134 and remain bogey free heading into the weekend at Detroit Golf Club. Troy Merritt (68), Chris Kirk (68) and Max Homa (65) were a shot back.

First-round leader Davis Thompson was one of eight players two strokes back. The 22-year-old Thompson, a recent Georgia grad who finished second in the first year of PGA TOUR University , had a 1-over 73, a day after matching a Detroit Golf Club record with a 63.

Willie Mack III , a Michigan native who grew up in nearby Flint, made his first cut on the PGA TOUR. Mack was the 2019 Player of the Year on the APGA and the Florida Pro Golf Tour, and in 2011 became the first Black player to win the Michigan Amateur.

After a strong start in Round 1, it came down to a clutch up-and-down par on the 18th hole to close out a 1-over 73 and make the weekend.

The wind picked up considerably during the second round with gusts to 25 mph that knocked hats off heads and made the relatively short and easy course more challenging.

Defending champion Bryson DeChambeau voiced his frustrations with the unpredictable wind and his shaky game throughout his round.

He missed the cut at 1-under 143, following an opening 72 with a 71.

DeChambeau declined interview requests for the second straight day. His silence left lingering questions about why he parted ways with caddie Tim Tucker on the eve of the tournament.

Nearly two weeks ago, the 2020 U.S. Open champion went from leading that same major with nine holes to tying for 26th with a collapse. DeChambeau tied for 19th at the Travelers Championship last week and failed to make the cut in Detroit.

PGA Championship winner Phil Mickelson shot a 72 after opening with a 69, making the cut at 3-under 141.

Patrick Reed also was on the cut line at 3 under after rounds of 69 and 72.

Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama withdrew Friday after testing positive for COVID-19.