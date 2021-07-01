-
PGA TOUR – The CUT
What The Pros Are Playing: Rocket Mortgage Classic
Jimmy Walker’s prototypes, Bryson DeChambeau’s wedges and Bubba Watson’s Jordans
July 01, 2021
By GolfWRX, PGATOUR.COM
2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic preview
We kept a close eye on the practice green and driving range prior to this week’s Rocket Mortgage Classic from the Detroit Golf Club. What do the pros have in their bags as they prepare for liftoff? What unique practice aids were employed? And perhaps most importantly, who is the shoe game king of the PGA TOUR? Read on to see.
Jimmy Walker has prototype next-generation Titleist T100 and 620 MB irons in a black finish in the bag. “All black everything” is a good look!
Speaking of contextually appropriate club ornamentation, Max Homa's Vokey SM8 wedges feature stampings well-suited for the 4th of July.
A look at the Cobra King Forged One Length irons and prototype Artisan Golf wedges of defending champion Bryson DeChambeau.
Bubba Watson’s pink driver shaft stands out, especially in contrast to his black Jordan 5s.
Also wearing some fiery footwear, Patrick Reed is working with both an alignment mirror and string on the putting green to get his setup and stroke dialed.
Here's our first look at the next generation of Titleist T200 irons, this one spotted in the bag of Charles Howell III.
LPGA star Lexi Thompson teed it up in the Rocket Mortgage Classic pro-am. Here's a look at a few of her irons and wedges.