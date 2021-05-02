-
How to Watch Valspar Championship, Round 4: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
May 02, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- Innisbrook Resort once again hosts the Valspar Championship. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
Round 4 of the Valspar Championship takes place Sunday from Palm Harbor, Florida. Keegan Bradley and Sam Burns share the one-shot lead with Max Homa and more close behind. Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS).
PGA TOUR LIVE: Sunday, 8:15 a.m.-3 p.m. (Featured Groups), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Holes).
Radio: Sunday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio).
TOURCast: Get shot-by-shot info in real time with shot tracks and video with TOURCast.
TOUR Pulse: Get the PGA TOUR app to utilize TOUR Pulse, which provides users the ability to experience a mix of content, such as video highlights, written hole summaries and stat graphics on every player after every hole they complete.
FEATURED GROUPS
Dustin Johnson, J.B. Holmes
Sunday, 8:35 a.m. ET
Wesley Bryan, Luke Donald
Sunday, 9:15 a.m. ET
