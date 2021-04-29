Kevin Kisner ditches armlock experiment for a new putter

Over the last few weeks it has been well documented Kevin Kisner—the 42nd ranked player in the world—has been experimenting with armlock style putting as he seeks improvement on the greens.

Kisner explained the reason for the putter change at the RBC Heritage where he has this to say.

“I figured I’ve been putting pretty poorly, (putting is) one of the best parts of my game, not starting on line last week. I just wanted to see a different look, try it out, and I like it. I think it’s really good inside 10 feet. I’ve just got to get used to the speed. I’ll see how it goes tomorrow in the pro-am and see if I’ll try it on Thursday.”

He followed it with

“My biggest problem is I’ve normally been one of the best inside eight feet, and this year I’m not making it so I can’t keep the momentum of the round going when I miss a green, and then if I stuff an iron shot and miss the putt it’s really putting a drag on the whole game."

The shocking thing about this critique is Kisner is currently ranked 25th in total putting and 24th on tour for putts inside 10 feet. How's that for a drive to constantly improve?