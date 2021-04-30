-
GROUND RULES
Jimmy Walker misses tee time, should still make cut
April 30, 2021
By Sean Martin, PGATOUR.COM
- Jimmy Walker was penalized two shots for being late for his 7:39 a.m. starting time. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
PALM HARBOR, Fla. – Jimmy Walker missed his tee time Friday at the Valspar Championship, but he is still expected to make the cut.
Walker was penalized two shots for being late for his 7:39 a.m. starting time off Innisbrook’s first tee. He was paired with fellow major winners Justin Rose and Danny Willett in the day’s fifth group.
An official located Walker in the practice area a minute before he was scheduled to tee off, but Walker was unable to arrive at the tee in time.
Walker’s par on the first hole became a double-bogey after the penalty was applied. He bogeyed the fourth hole to fall to 4 over for the tournament but made five birdies and no bogeys the rest of the way. He shot 1-under 141 (72-69) and is expected to make the cut on the number.
“Pro tip.... don’t be late for your tee time,” Walker wrote on Instagram. “Thirty years in (tournament) golf and that’s a first. I hope we get to play the weekend.”
Walker, a six-time TOUR winner, is 211th in this season’s FedExCup, having made the cut in five of 15 starts.
