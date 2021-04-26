Doc Redman does things the hard way, and it pays off

Doc Redman isn’t one to do things the easy way.

Consider his 2017 run to the U.S. Amateur title. Redman, who had just completed his freshman year at Clemson, had to survive a 13-man playoff just to get into the match play portion of the championship.

Then, when he reached the scheduled 36-hole finale, Redman found himself facing defeat head-on, falling 2 down with two holes to go. But he went eagle-birdie to take Texas senior Doug Ghim into sudden death where Redman birdied the first extra hole for the victory.

So, should we be surprised that Redman majored in actuarial mathematics at Clemson? Not exactly one of the easier curriculums offered there but he learned to love numbers and the many calculations that can be done while a student at Leesville Road High School in Raleigh, North Carolina.

“Once I got to college, I decided I wanted to do something a little different,” Redman said. “A lot of people go into business, especially in golf, business or finance. So, I decided I want to do some different and keep going with math.

“At Clemson, there's math and then there's a few, I guess, focus areas. And that was one -- financial math and actuarial science. I only stayed two years, so I didn't get like crazy into it, but it was a lot of fun and it got really tough, but it was cool kind of diving deeper and doing something a little more focused than most people.”

Actuarial science analyzes risk assessment using mathematics, statistics and financial theory. Actuaries are found in the life, liability and health insurance industries, as well as in pension management and social welfare programs.

“For life insurance, per se, it would be (figuring) what's someone's chance of dying in the next, whatever, 10 years,” Redman says. “Like, it's kind of sad ... but yeah, it's trying to figure out I guess pricing out insurance plans and things like that.

“And I'm sure that's, that's the most common thing but I think a lot of people don't really realize, but math and just risk assessment's kind of everywhere. So, I think there's no shortage of jobs in if you know how to do math.”