-
STAT BROTHERS
Win probabilities: Valspar Championship
-
-
April 30, 2021
By Matthew & Will Courchene, PGATOUR.COM
- (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
2021 Valspar Championship, Round 2
Top 10 win probabilities:
1. Keegan Bradley (T1, -12, 31.1%)
2. Sam Burns (T1, -12, 24.2%)
3. Charley Hoffman (T3, -8, 6.1%)
4. Max Homa (T3, -8, 5.1%)
5. Lucas Glover (T3, -8, 4.4%)
6. Sungjae Im (T6, -7, 3.9%)
7. Jason Kokrak (T11, -6, 2.5%)
8. Joaquin Niemann (T11, -6, 2.5%)
9. Cameron Tringale (T11, -6, 2.0%)
10. Abraham Ancer (T16, -5, 1.6%)
Top Strokes-Gained Performers from Round 2:
Putting: Charl Schwartzel +5.0
Around the Green: Lucas Glover +4.0
Approach the Green: Rafael Campos +3.2
Off-the-tee: Gary Woodland +1.8
Total: Sam Burns +7.9
NOTE: These reports are based off of the live predictive model run by @DataGolf. The model provides live “Make Cut”, “Top 20”, “Top 5”, and “Win” probabilities every 5 minutes from the opening tee shot to the final putt of every PGA TOUR event. Briefly, the model takes account of the current form of each golfer as well as the difficulty of their remaining holes, and probabilities are calculated from 20K simulations. To follow live finish probabilities throughout the remainder of the Valspar Championship, or to see how each golfer’s probabilities have evolved from the start of the event to the current time, click here for the model’s home page.