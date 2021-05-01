-
-
How to Watch Valspar Championship, Round 3: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
-
May 01, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- May 01, 2021
- Innisbrook Resort once again hosts the Valspar Championship. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Round 3 of the Valspar Championship takes place Saturday from Palm Harbor, Florida. Keegan Bradley and Sam Burns share the four-shot lead with Lucas Glover, Max Homa, Charley Hoffman and more close behind. Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS).
PGA TOUR LIVE: Saturday-Sunday, 8:15 a.m.-3 p.m. (Featured Groups), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Holes).
Radio: Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio).
TOURCast: Get shot-by-shot info in real time with shot tracks and video with TOURCast.
TOUR Pulse: Get the PGA TOUR app to utilize TOUR Pulse, which provides users the ability to experience a mix of content, such as video highlights, written hole summaries and stat graphics on every player after every hole they complete.
FEATURED GROUPS
Henrik Stenson, Jason Dufner
Saturday, 8:25 a.m. ET
Justin Thomas, Ryan Palmer
Saturday, 10:20 a.m. ET
MUST READS
Keegan Bradley, Sam Burns share lead at Valspar Championship
Max Homa ties ShotLink record to contend at Valspar
Jimmy Walker misses tee time, should still make cut
Win probabilities: Valspar Championship
Kevin Kisner ditches armlock experiment for a new putter
Insider: Doug Ghim making most of second chance
Beyond the Ropes: Doc Redman does things the hard way
Emotional Michael Visacki Monday Qualifies for the Valspar Championship
CALL OF THE DAY
-
-