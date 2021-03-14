-
How to watch THE PLAYERS Championship, Round 4: Live scores, TV times, tee times
March 14, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- Round 4 of THE PLAYERS Championship takes place from the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass. (Chris Condon/PGA TOUR)
Round 4 of THE PLAYERS Championship begins Saturday from Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. Lee Westwood leads by two with Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Thomas, Paul Casey, Jon Rahm, Sergio Garcia and more close behind. Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)
Television: Thursday-Friday, 12 p.m.-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. (NBC)
Every Shot Live: Live streaming of every shot hit at THE PLAYERS Championship will get underway Thursday morning from TPC Sawgrass. Nearly 100 cameras will capture roughly 31,000 strokes taken over approximately 430 rounds played. It will be available free through PGA TOUR LIVE on NBC Sports Gold on Thursday. See schedule below.
PGA TOUR LIVE: Thursday-Friday, 6:30 a.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Groups), 8 a.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Holes), 6:40 a.m.-8 p.m. (Every Shot Live). Saturday, 7:45 a.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Groups), 12 p.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Holes), 7:50 a.m.-8 p.m. (Every Shot Live). Sunday, 7:45 a.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Groups), 11 a.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Holes), 7:50 a.m.-6 p.m. (Every Shot Live)
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, 12 p.m.-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio).
TOURCast: Get shot-by-shot info in real time with shot tracks and video with TOURCast.
TOUR Pulse: Get the PGA TOUR app to utilize TOUR Pulse, which provides users the ability to experience a mix of content, such as video highlights, written hole summaries and stat graphics on every player after every hole they complete.
FEATURED GROUPS
Collin Morikawa, Martin Laird
Dustin Johnson, Adam Scott
Jordan Spieth, Patrick Reed
Sergio Garcia, Matthew Fitzpatrick
CALL OF THE DAY
