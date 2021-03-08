Five things you may have forgotten from the 2019 PLAYERS Championship

Rory McIlroy’s title defense at THE PLAYERS has been two years in the making after the 2020 edition was cancelled before the first round could officially be put in the books. The COVID-19 pandemic rocked us all and has made the last 12 months feel like 12 years at times. So if you’ve forgotten how the last full PLAYERS Championship played out at TPC Sawgrass in 2019 don’t be discouraged – you’re not alone.

With that being said we’ve compiled a quick refresher for you all. Here are five things you may have forgotten from an incredible championship.

1. Rory McIlroy snapped a 12-month winless drought.

While some pre-tournament pundits were suggesting his ability to close was gone, there was no doubt McIlroy was “trending” as the 2019 PLAYERS approached. The Northern Irishman had posted five straight top-6 results on TOUR to start 2019, but the multiple near misses were being viewed as a negative by some. Since winning the 2018 Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented by Mastercard McIlroy had yielded 11 PGA TOUR Top 10s in all without another win. In his title defense at Bay Hill – a week before the PLAYERS – McIlroy found himself in the final group Sunday for the ninth time in 13 months. He didn’t win – making it 0 for 9.

At TPC Sawgrass he opened 67-65-70 to be just one back of the lead but many weren’t prepared to say he’d get the job done. And those folks were smirking after McIlroy had an early double bogey Sunday. A birdie at the par-5 9th put him back on the heels of the leaders and further birdies on 11 and 12 sent him to the top alone. But then he missed a short par putt on the 14th prompting a stinging assessment from Paul Azinger on the broadcast. “Just really a pathetic effort for somebody like McIlroy to completely miss the hole,” he said of the putt that first dropped McIlroy into a logjam at the top and soon afterward had him one behind.

Rather than dwell on the negative of both the poor putt and the last 12 months, McIlroy hit an incredible approach from a fairway bunker on the 15th and converted birdie from 14-feet to join the lead once more. A laser to the 16th set up another birdie before two clutch pars to finish on the dangerous island 17th and water flanked 18th secured his win. His aggressive drive and his approach on the 72nd hole were incredible and clearly not the stuff of a fragile individual.