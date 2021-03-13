Lee Westwood, Bryson DeChambeau reprise their regular game

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Let’s try this again.

For the second straight Sunday on the PGA TOUR, Lee Westwood (68, 13 under) and Bryson DeChambeau (67, 11 under) will make up the last group on the last day at THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass.

“Really looking forward to it,” said Westwood, who made nine straight pars to start his third round but made four back-nine birdies. “I enjoy playing with him. I enjoy his company and his caddie’s company. It’s like round two, the rematch.”

RELATED: Full leaderboard | Inside THE PLAYERS' greatest comeback | 20-year anniversary of 'Better Than Most'

Westwood, 47, will be vying for what he said would be the biggest victory of his career, one that has seen him rack up 42 worldwide victories – including two TOUR wins – but no majors.

DeChambeau, 27, would be the first FedExCup leader to win here since Tiger Woods (2013).

The final twosome will have plenty of accomplished players behind them.

A resurgent Justin Thomas (64) and first-timer Dough Ghim (68) are at 10 under, just three back, while Paul Casey (67) – who made the cut here for just the fifth time in 13 starts – Jon Rahm (67) and Brian Harman (69) are also right in the thick of it at 9 under, four behind.

It’s the Westwood-DeChambeau reprisal, though, that has people talking.

Westwood went into the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard last Sunday with a one-shot lead over DeChambeau, who wound up beating him by a shot. This time the leader Westwood, who will turn 48 next month and would be the second oldest PLAYERS Champion (Fred Funk, 2005), will take a two-shot cushion into Sunday.

“Well, in junior golf,” DeChambeau said, when asked when he’d last gone head-to-head with the same player in two consecutive tournaments. “That's about it. But it was the same couple guys.”