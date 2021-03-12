-
Win probabilities: THE PLAYERS Championship
March 12, 2021
By Matthew & Will Courchene, PGATOUR.COM
Top 10 win probabilities:
1. Matthew Fitzpatrick (2, -8, 17.1%)
2. Sergio Garcia (T3, -7, 11.1%)
3. Lee Westwood (1, -9, 9.3%)
4. Bryson DeChambeau (T5, -6, 9.2%)
5. Chris Kirk (T3, -7, 8.8%)
6. Sungjae Im (T5, -6, 7.4%)
7. Jon Rahm (T14, -4, 5.1%)
8. Brian Harman (T5, -6, 4.0%)
9. Doug Ghim (T5, -6, 3.4%)
10. Denny McCarthy (T5, -6, 2.8%)
Top Strokes-Gained Performers from Round 2:
Putting: Lee Westwood +4.4
Around the Green: Robert MacIntyre +3.2
Approach the Green: Patton Kizzire +4.2
Off-the-tee: Chris Kirk +2.0
Total: Chris Kirk +7.0
NOTE: These reports are based off of the live predictive model run by @DataGolf. The model provides live “Make Cut”, “Top 20”, “Top 5”, and “Win” probabilities every 5 minutes from the opening tee shot to the final putt of every PGA TOUR event. Briefly, the model takes account of the current form of each golfer as well as the difficulty of their remaining holes, and probabilities are calculated from 20K simulations. To follow live finish probabilities throughout the remainder of THE PLAYERS Championship, or to see how each golfer’s probabilities have evolved from the start of the event to the current time, click here for the model’s home page.