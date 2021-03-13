Round 3 review: THE PLAYERS Championship

A quick look at Saturday’s third round at THE PLAYERS Championship.

THE LEADERS

Lee Westwood : Can Westy do it? The veteran Englishman has a chance at revenge when he plays with Bryson DeChambeau for the second consecutive week in the final group on Sunday. DeChambeau prevailed at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard a week ago, but the 47-year-old Westwood has a two-shot buffer to start with this time around.

Rounds of 69-66-68 have Westwood at 13-under, two ahead of DeChambeau (69-69-67) and three in front of Justin Thomas (71-71-64) and Doug Ghim (71-67-68).

No Englishman has ever won THE PLAYERS.

5 BIGGEST MOVERS ON MOVING DAY

Justin Thomas – 64 (10 under, three back) – Made the cut with just two shots to spare and began the day well back. Four straight birdies to start round, but biggest highlight came on the back nine, a 204-yard second shot that rolled to within inches for eagle at 16. “I wish all rounds were that easy,” Thomas said.

Cameron Smith – 65 (7 under, six back) – Made cut on number but was white-hot Saturday with seven birdies and an eagle at the driveable par-4 12th hole, where he holed out from 51 feet. Wild round included a double-bogey 6 at the 10th hole. “I've played this golf course so many times that I know it can bite you in the bum even though you're playing good,” Smith said.

Jon Rahm – 67 (9 under, four back) – Was 3 over for his first five holes Thursday, but is 12 under since then. Solid start Saturday as he went out in 5-under 31 before flatlining on the back nine. “I played really good, especially those first 13 holes, man,” said Rahm, who has the 54-hole lead here in 2019 but closed with a 76 for a T12 finish.

Paul Casey – 67 (9 under, four back) – Jump-started his round by hitting his second shot to just inside 10 feet at the par-5 second hole and making the eagle putt. Like Rahm, nines of 31-36. “If you don't take a little bit of risk you'll never get a reward, plain and simple,” said Casey, who made three birdies and three bogeys on the back nine.

Bryson DeChambeau – 67 (11 under, two back) – FedExCup No. 1 came in hot after winning last week’s Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard – and has stayed hot. Hung in there on the front nine, then heated up with three straight birdies to start the back. “This is a chance that I've wanted my entire life,” DeChambeau said. “Growing up watching THE PLAYERS, and finally having this opportunity is going to be something special.”

MORE STORYLINES

The Rematch : A week ago Westwood took the 54-hole lead by one over DeChambeau and ended up behind by one at the end of the day. This time he has a two-shot buffer to work with as he strives to be the first Englishman to win THE PLAYERS. In the Shotlink era (since 2003), the only other time two players have been in the final group in consecutive stroke-play events was when Adam Scott and Vijay Singh did so – months removed from each start. They were last out Sunday at the 2006 TOUR Championship and 2007 Sentry Tournament of Champions.

Great Scott at 17! : Australian Adam Scott has owned the par-3 17th hole – hitting the best shot of the day on the iconic island green over the first three rounds. Scott’s tee shots have come to rest 1-foot, 7-inches; 1-foot, 8-inches; and 2-feet, 6-inches from the cup.

Chasing Bryson hurts Rory : The defending champion missed the cut at THE PLAYERS and had a very interesting explanation as to why his swing has gone awry. McIlroy is feeling the ill-effects of chasing DeChambeau like swing speeds.

OTHER NOTABLES

DUSTIN JOHNSON (73-70-73) – Sitting back at even par and T55 means he’s unlikely to get a second career top-10 at THE PLAYERS.

JORDAN SPIETH (70-74-68) – A very tidy round leaves the Texan at 4-under and tied 22nd.

PHIL MICKELSON (71-72-71) – Veteran continues to give the crowds entertainment. Five birdies offset by four bogeys on Saturday.

COLLIN MORIKAWA (71-73-76) – Morikawa already has his mind on weeks ahead after a 76 on Saturday leaves him T69.

WORTH WATCHING

