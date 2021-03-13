-
-
Round 3 review: THE PLAYERS Championship
-
-
March 13, 2021
By Ben Everill, PGATOUR.COM
-
Extended Highlights
Bryson DeChambeau’s Round 3 highlights from THE PLAYERS
A quick look at Saturday’s third round at THE PLAYERS Championship.
RELATED: Full leaderboard | Inside THE PLAYERS' greatest comeback | 20-year anniversary of 'Better Than Most'
THE LEADERS
Lee Westwood: Can Westy do it? The veteran Englishman has a chance at revenge when he plays with Bryson DeChambeau for the second consecutive week in the final group on Sunday. DeChambeau prevailed at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard a week ago, but the 47-year-old Westwood has a two-shot buffer to start with this time around.
Rounds of 69-66-68 have Westwood at 13-under, two ahead of DeChambeau (69-69-67) and three in front of Justin Thomas (71-71-64) and Doug Ghim (71-67-68).
No Englishman has ever won THE PLAYERS.
5 BIGGEST MOVERS ON MOVING DAY
Justin Thomas – 64 (10 under, three back) – Made the cut with just two shots to spare and began the day well back. Four straight birdies to start round, but biggest highlight came on the back nine, a 204-yard second shot that rolled to within inches for eagle at 16. “I wish all rounds were that easy,” Thomas said.
Cameron Smith – 65 (7 under, six back) – Made cut on number but was white-hot Saturday with seven birdies and an eagle at the driveable par-4 12th hole, where he holed out from 51 feet. Wild round included a double-bogey 6 at the 10th hole. “I've played this golf course so many times that I know it can bite you in the bum even though you're playing good,” Smith said.
Jon Rahm – 67 (9 under, four back) – Was 3 over for his first five holes Thursday, but is 12 under since then. Solid start Saturday as he went out in 5-under 31 before flatlining on the back nine. “I played really good, especially those first 13 holes, man,” said Rahm, who has the 54-hole lead here in 2019 but closed with a 76 for a T12 finish.
Paul Casey – 67 (9 under, four back) – Jump-started his round by hitting his second shot to just inside 10 feet at the par-5 second hole and making the eagle putt. Like Rahm, nines of 31-36. “If you don't take a little bit of risk you'll never get a reward, plain and simple,” said Casey, who made three birdies and three bogeys on the back nine.
Bryson DeChambeau – 67 (11 under, two back) – FedExCup No. 1 came in hot after winning last week’s Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard – and has stayed hot. Hung in there on the front nine, then heated up with three straight birdies to start the back. “This is a chance that I've wanted my entire life,” DeChambeau said. “Growing up watching THE PLAYERS, and finally having this opportunity is going to be something special.”
MORE STORYLINES
The Rematch: A week ago Westwood took the 54-hole lead by one over DeChambeau and ended up behind by one at the end of the day. This time he has a two-shot buffer to work with as he strives to be the first Englishman to win THE PLAYERS. In the Shotlink era (since 2003), the only other time two players have been in the final group in consecutive stroke-play events was when Adam Scott and Vijay Singh did so – months removed from each start. They were last out Sunday at the 2006 TOUR Championship and 2007 Sentry Tournament of Champions.
Great Scott at 17!: Australian Adam Scott has owned the par-3 17th hole – hitting the best shot of the day on the iconic island green over the first three rounds. Scott’s tee shots have come to rest 1-foot, 7-inches; 1-foot, 8-inches; and 2-feet, 6-inches from the cup.
Chasing Bryson hurts Rory: The defending champion missed the cut at THE PLAYERS and had a very interesting explanation as to why his swing has gone awry. McIlroy is feeling the ill-effects of chasing DeChambeau like swing speeds.
OTHER NOTABLES
DUSTIN JOHNSON (73-70-73) – Sitting back at even par and T55 means he’s unlikely to get a second career top-10 at THE PLAYERS.
JORDAN SPIETH (70-74-68) – A very tidy round leaves the Texan at 4-under and tied 22nd.
PHIL MICKELSON (71-72-71) – Veteran continues to give the crowds entertainment. Five birdies offset by four bogeys on Saturday.
COLLIN MORIKAWA (71-73-76) – Morikawa already has his mind on weeks ahead after a 76 on Saturday leaves him T69.
WORTH WATCHING
THE PLAYERS Championship includes the chance to watch “Every Shot Live” but if you missed any today here are some of the best. Be sure to watch your favorite player tomorrow!
Brian Harman holed out for eagle from 109 yards at the first hole.
-
-
Highlights
Brian Harman's 109-yard eagle hole-out on No. 1 in Round 3 at THE PLAYERS
Justin Thomas went within 7-inches of an albatross on the par-5 16th hole.
-
-
Highlights
Justin Thomas hits 204-yard second to 7 inches and eagles at THE PLAYERS
Lee Westwood curled in a brilliant birdie on the 17th hole to set up his two-shot lead.
Cameron Smith made the longest putt of the day on 17.
Bryson DeChambeau made a huge par putt on 18 to ensure a place in the final group.
BY THE NUMBERS
20 – No. of third-round leaders / co-leaders to win THE PLAYERS Championship (most recent: Webb Simpson/2018)
5 – Number of wins each for Justin Thomas and Bryson DeChambeau when trailing entering the final round since the start of the 2016-17 season.
7 – Career bogey-free rounds at THE PLAYERS for Lee Westwood, the most of any player since 2005.
39 – Leaderboard positions improved by Cameron Smith on Saturday. Smith moved from T50 to T11 after a third-round 65, his first score in the 60s in his 11th round at TPC Sawgrass. The best finish by a player who made the cut on the number at THE PLAYERS was T3 (2006 Camilo Villegas).
44 – Consecutive holes without a bogey for Lee Westwood
47 – Westwood’s age. He seeks to become the second-oldest winner in tournament history (Fred Funk, 2005/48 years, 9 months, 14 days).
257 – World ranking for Doug Ghim who sits T3, 3 back. Played Junior PLAYERS three times.
SUPERLATIVES
STROKES GAINED LEADERS: Off-the-tee (Overall: Jason Day, 4.082; Rd 3: Tyler McCumber, 2.319); Tee-to-Green (Overall: Doug Ghim, 11.848; Rd 3: Justin Thomas 5.550); Approach-the-Green (Overall: Doug Ghim, 7.675; Rd 3: Jordan Spieth, 4.399); Around-the-Green (Overall: Dylan Frittelli, 5.377; Rd 3: Dylan Frittelli 2.368); Putting (Overall: Kramer Hickok, 7.358; Rd 3: Abraham Ancer, 4.041); Total (Overall: Lee Westwood, 13.929; Rd 3: Justin Thomas, 7.085).
LONGEST DRIVE: Keegan Bradley, 360 yards, 5th hole
LONGEST PUTT: Cameron Percy, 58 feet, 8 inches.
LONGEST HOLE-OUT: Brian Harman, 109 yards for eagle, 1st hole.
MOST BIRDIES: 7 – Justin Thomas (64), Cameron Smith (65), Lanto Griffin (68).
BOGEY-FREE ROUNDS: Lee Westwood (68), Abraham Ancer (68)
HARDEST HOLES: Par-3 8th - Played to 3.239 with just 4 birdies, 19 bogeys and 1 double bogey. Par-4 14th. Played to 4.239 with just 5 birdies, 18 bogeys and 2 double bogeys.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.