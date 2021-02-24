-
How to Watch WGC-Workday Championship at Concession, Round 1: Live scores, tee times, TV times
February 24, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- Round 1 takes place from The Concession Golf Club on Thursday. (Courtesy of Russell Kirk)
The opening round of World Golf Championships-Workday Championship at The Concession takes place Thursday from Bradenton, Florida. The strong field includes reigning FedExCup champion Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm. Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Friday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday, 12 p.m.-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel). Saturday, 2:30 p.m.-6 p.m. (NBC). Sunday, 12 p.m.-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel). Sunday, 2:30 p.m.-6 p.m. (NBC)
PGA TOUR LIVE: Thursday-Friday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Groups). Saturday-Sunday, 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m. (Featured Groups), 2:30 p.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Holes)
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 12 p.m.-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio).
TOURCast: Get shot-by-shot info in real time with shot tracks and video with TOURCast.
TOUR Pulse: Get the PGA TOUR app to utilize TOUR Pulse, which provides users the ability to experience a mix of content, such as video highlights, written hole summaries and stat graphics on every player after every hole they complete.
FEATURED GROUPS
Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Daniel Berger
Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Max Homa
Patrick Reed, Viktor Hovland, Bryson DeChambeau
Jon Rahm, Hideki Matsuyama, Tony Finau
