Five things about The Concession Golf Club

Nicklaus conceded a 2-foot putt to Jacklin on the final hole of the 1969 Ryder Cup. The gesture, known as “the concession,” guaranteed the first tie in Ryder Cup history. The United States still retained the Cup with the tie, but it would have won the Cup outright had Jacklin, winner of the 1969 Open Championship and 1970 U.S. Open, missed the short putt.

“I don’t believe you would have missed that, but I’d never give you the opportunity in these circumstances,” Jacklin recalled Nicklaus telling him.

Nicklaus has personally designed some 300 courses worldwide, Jacklin seven.

The Concession, which features no houses lining the course and where “the natural setting is the star,” was named “Best New Private Course” by Golf Digest when it opened in 2006. It is the only design collaboration between World Golf Hall of Famers Nicklaus and Jacklin.

It also features a par-3 course, The Gimme, that golf.com called one of the world’s 25 best.

2. Some of the top players know it well.

Bryson DeChambeau won the 2015 NCAA Championship at The Concession, becoming the first SMU golfer to capture the NCAA individual title, by one stroke over C.T. Pan.

DeChambeau also won the 2015 U.S. Amateur, becoming just the fifth player (Jack Nicklaus, Phil Mickelson, Tiger Woods, Ryan Moore) to capture both titles in the same year. Among DeChambeau’s seven PGA TOUR titles he has never won a WGC event.