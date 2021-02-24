-
-
TOUR players, sports world, celebrities send best wishes to Tiger Woods
-
-
February 23, 2021
By Cameron Morfit, PGATOUR.COM
- The world reacts to Tiger Woods' car accident. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
BRADENTON, Fla. – Like many players, Adam Scott sat in player dining at the World Golf Champioships-Workday Championship at The Concession as he watched the grim news of Tiger Woods’ single-car accident trickle in from across the country.
And like many players, Scott was beyond upset by what he was seeing.
“It’s sickening,” Scott said. “He’s our hero out here. You think guys like Tiger and Kobe Bryant are untouchable, but they’re not. I just hope he’s all right.”
The mood was somber at The Concession as players hit balls and familiarized themselves with the new golf course. Journalists were asking players for their reaction; players were asking journalists what they knew. Woods suffered compound fractures to his lower extremities and remains hospitalized in Los Angeles. No one knew the implications for his career.
Woods was already recovering from a fifth back surgery in the short off-season and had missed starts at the Farmers Insurance Open and last week’s Genesis Invitational, where he serves as the tournament host. He had remained in Los Angeles to fulfill sponsor and media obligations.
News of his early-morning accident began to ripple across social media around mid-day ET on Tuesday. Bubba Watson pinged Billy Horschel to ask what he’d heard. Xander Schauffele said his putting coach called to tell him what had happened, and a tournament volunteer who gave him a ride showed him a smart phone image of Woods’ crumpled car.
Sick to my stomach right now. Praying for @TigerWoods and hoping for an amazing recovery. Thinking about his entire family and team, as all of us are sending our best wishes. We know TW is a fighter. Get well soon 🐅!!!— Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) February 23, 2021
Barbara and I just heard about Tiger’s accident, and like everyone else, we are deeply concerned. We want to offer him our heartfelt support and prayers at this difficult time. Please join us in wishing Tiger a successful surgery and all the best for a full recovery.— Jack Nicklaus (@jacknicklaus) February 23, 2021
We are all pulling for you, Tiger. We are so sorry that you and your family are going through this tough time. Everyone hopes and prays for your full and speedy recovery.— Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) February 23, 2021
. @tigerwoods, just seen the awful news. We know how tough you are, we’ve seen it a hundred times. Hoping and praying you’re ok my friend.— Justin ROSE (@JustinRose99) February 23, 2021
Heartbroken and shocked to hear about @TigerWoods accident today. My thoughts and prayers are with him for a full recovery.— Bryson DeChambeau (@b_dechambeau) February 23, 2021
Prayers up for @TigerWoods 🙏
— Harris English (@Harris_English) February 23, 2021
Heartbroken and shocked to hear about @TigerWoods accident today. My thoughts and prayers are with him for a full recovery.— Bryson DeChambeau (@b_dechambeau) February 23, 2021
Sending my thoughts out to @TigerWoods and his entire family during this difficult time. 🐅 #legend— Brian Gay (@BrianGayPGA) February 23, 2021
Literally sick to my stomach right now 😔 prayers up for the big cat 🤞🏾— Kamaiu "My My" Johnson (@KamaiuJohnson) February 23, 2021
Like seemingly everyone else on the property for this WGC event, Schauffele was shaken.
“I was talking to my caddie about the impact he’s had on the game of golf,” he said, adding that he would soon be reaching out to his father/coach to further process the upsetting news.
Tony Finau and Jon Rahm were playing a practice round together when word began to get out.
“Me and Jon both were kind of looking at our phones and looking into it to see how serious it was,” Finau said. “Obviously for us, we don't know all the details of the situation, but we feel for Tiger. And as a player, we just wish – hope he's OK and we're praying for his speedy recovery.”
For younger players like Finau and Rahm, Woods is more than a peer. In some cases, he was the inspiration to take up golf in the first place, making Tuesday an especially dark day.
“He means a lot to my career,” Finau said. “I've said it, I think, time after time, the '97 Masters changed the course of my life, course of my career. Without that event I probably wouldn't be here, I wouldn't be playing golf, so he definitely changed the course of my life, my career. I think I'm one of hundreds of guys out here probably that would say the same thing.”
Bryson DeChambeau echoed that sentiment and expressed optimism that Woods would return to golf. It was just two seasons ago that he won his 15th major at the Masters Tournament before adding his 82nd PGA TOUR win at the inaugural ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in Japan.
“A bit shocked, obviously,” DeChambeau said, adding that he’d been in touch with the Woods camp. “… I will say that whatever's happened, he's always come back from it in a pretty amazing way. He's an amazing human being that has done incredible things.
“I mean, you look back to Ben Hogan and what happened with him in the bus crash, right, and what he was able do after that,” he continued. “I have no doubt in my mind he'll be back.”
Rahm said he hoped Woods would be able to, “still play with his kids and have a normal life.”
Added Finau, “You just hope Tiger's all right. We all know he's a strong cookie physically, mentally, so if someone's going to get through this, he will and be back for the better, I'm sure. My thoughts and prayers I'm sure as all the players, I can speak on their behalf, are with Tiger.”
Heal up quickly @TigerWoods! Praying for you and your family. God is in control always. Stay strong— Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) February 23, 2021
Sending my prayers to @TigerWoods and his family tonight—here’s to a speedy recovery for the GOAT of golf. If we’ve learned anything over the years, it’s to never count Tiger out.— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) February 24, 2021
Prayers for @TigerWoods and his family -- and a full recovery.— Condoleezza Rice (@CondoleezzaRice) February 23, 2021
Praying for TW right now 🙏🏻— lindsey vonn (@lindseyvonn) February 23, 2021
Everyone send your prayers out to Tiger Woods! He was just in a bad car accident. Let us all pray for his speedy recovery 🙏🏾— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) February 23, 2021
Praying for my brother @TigerWoods as we all anxiously await more news.— Alex Rodriguez (@AROD) February 23, 2021
Thinking of him and his entire family. 🙏 https://t.co/jpWbI3cLvO
Fight @tigerwoods like the champion you are for your kids and the world. Love and prayers— Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) February 23, 2021
Praying for you Brotha @TigerWoods 🙏🏿— Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) February 23, 2021
Prayers for @TigerWoods ...🙏🙏🙏— Michael Phelps (@MichaelPhelps) February 23, 2021
Prayers up for the GOAT @TigerWoods who was in an accident this morning. Was just with him yesterday. Don’t take not even a MOMENT for granted! I know you’re good because your Tiger within is a beast!!!— Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) February 23, 2021
Sending my thoughts and prayers to @TigerWoods. Get well soon champ 🙏🏼— Gareth Bale (@GarethBale11) February 23, 2021
Thoughts are with @TigerWoods. Hope it’s not as serious as appears. 🤞🏻🤞🏻— Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) February 23, 2021
Thinking of @TigerWoods this afternoon... prayers this is just the beginning of another major comeback 🐅 🙏 https://t.co/lluhInJex9— Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) February 23, 2021
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.