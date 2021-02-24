TOUR players, sports world, celebrities send best wishes to Tiger Woods

Like seemingly everyone else on the property for this WGC event, Schauffele was shaken.

“I was talking to my caddie about the impact he’s had on the game of golf,” he said, adding that he would soon be reaching out to his father/coach to further process the upsetting news.

Tony Finau and Jon Rahm were playing a practice round together when word began to get out.

“Me and Jon both were kind of looking at our phones and looking into it to see how serious it was,” Finau said. “Obviously for us, we don't know all the details of the situation, but we feel for Tiger. And as a player, we just wish – hope he's OK and we're praying for his speedy recovery.”

For younger players like Finau and Rahm, Woods is more than a peer. In some cases, he was the inspiration to take up golf in the first place, making Tuesday an especially dark day.

“He means a lot to my career,” Finau said. “I've said it, I think, time after time, the '97 Masters changed the course of my life, course of my career. Without that event I probably wouldn't be here, I wouldn't be playing golf, so he definitely changed the course of my life, my career. I think I'm one of hundreds of guys out here probably that would say the same thing.”

Bryson DeChambeau echoed that sentiment and expressed optimism that Woods would return to golf. It was just two seasons ago that he won his 15th major at the Masters Tournament before adding his 82nd PGA TOUR win at the inaugural ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in Japan.

“A bit shocked, obviously,” DeChambeau said, adding that he’d been in touch with the Woods camp. “… I will say that whatever's happened, he's always come back from it in a pretty amazing way. He's an amazing human being that has done incredible things.

“I mean, you look back to Ben Hogan and what happened with him in the bus crash, right, and what he was able do after that,” he continued. “I have no doubt in my mind he'll be back.”

Rahm said he hoped Woods would be able to, “still play with his kids and have a normal life.”

Added Finau, “You just hope Tiger's all right. We all know he's a strong cookie physically, mentally, so if someone's going to get through this, he will and be back for the better, I'm sure. My thoughts and prayers I'm sure as all the players, I can speak on their behalf, are with Tiger.”