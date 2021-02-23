-
-
Expert Picks: WGC-Workday Championship at The Concession
-
February 23, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- February 23, 2021
- Viktor Hovland is trending nicely entering the WGC-Workday Championship at The Concession. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
How it works: Each week, our experts from PGATOUR.COM will make their selections in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf. Each lineup consists of four starters and two bench players that can be rotated after each round. Adding to the challenge is that every golfer can be used only three times per each of four Segments. The first fantasy golf game to utilize live ShotLink data, PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf allows you to see scores update live during competition.
Aside from the experts below, Fantasy Insider Rob Bolton breaks down the field at this year's World Golf Championships-Workday Championship at The Concession in this week's edition of the Power Rankings. For more fantasy, check out Rookie Watch, Qualifiers and Reshuffle.
EXPERT PICKS: WGC-WORKDAY CHAMPIONSHIP AT THE CONCESSION
THINK YOU'RE BETTER THAN OUR EXPERTS?
The PGA TOUR Experts league is once again open to the public. You can play our free fantasy game and see how you measure up against our experts below.
Joining the league is simple. Just click here to sign up or log in. Once you create your team, click the "Leagues" tab and search for "PGA TOUR Experts." After that? Pick your players and start talking smack. Want to represent the fans against our experts?
SEASON
Name Rank Points PGATOURSMARTIN (Sean Martin) 22nd
15,003
@RobBoltonGolf (Rob Bolton) 75th
14,874
CmonAussie (Ben Everill) 179th
14,766
@MikeGlasscott (Mike Glasscott) 677th
14,486
Jason Sobel (Jason Sobel) 3,047th
13,438
Quack Hooks (Cameron Morfit) 3,485th
13,122
SEGMENT
Name Rank Points
PGATOURSMARTIN (Sean Martin) 502nd
5,693 @RobBoltonGolf (Rob Bolton) 589th
5,680
@MikeGlasscott (Mike Glasscott) 626th
5,672
CmonAussie (Ben Everill) 1,447th
5,565
Quack Hooks (Cameron Morfit) 3,617th
5,270
Jason Sobel (Jason Sobel) 3,979th
5,196
