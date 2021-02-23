Tiger Woods injured in single-car accident in California

LOS ANGELES – Tiger Woods is in the hospital after a serious car accident in Rancho Palos Verdes on Tuesday morning.

The 82-time PGA TOUR winner sustained injuries to his legs and is currently undergoing surgery.

"Tiger Woods was in a single-car accident this morning in California where he suffered multiple leg injuries. He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support,” Woods’ agent Mark Steinberg said via statement.

Woods, who was in town to host The Genesis Invitational last week, was driving alone when his car rolled over while traveling northbound on Hawthorne Boulevard the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said via statement.

“On February 23, 2021, at approximately 7:12 AM LASD responded to a single vehicle roll-over traffic collision on the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes. The vehicle was traveling northbound on Hawthorne Boulevard at Blackhorse Road, when it crashed. The vehicle sustained major damage,” the statement read.

“The driver and sole occupant was identified as PGA (TOUR) golfer Eldrick “Tiger” Woods. Mr. Woods was extricated from the wreck with the “jaws of life” by Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics, then transported to a local hospital by ambulance for his injuries.”

PGA TOUR commissioner Jay Monahan said the entire TOUR community had Woods’ wellbeing in their thoughts.

“We have been made aware of Tiger Woods’ car accident today. We are awaiting further information when he comes out of surgery. On behalf of the PGA TOUR and our players, Tiger is in our prayers and will have our full support as he recovers,” Monahan said via statement.

The 45-year-old Woods stayed back after the tournament to film GOLFTV content giving celebrities golf lessons – actor David Spade tweeted about his encounter on Monday.

“It’s sickening,” said Adam Scott, who was watching coverage of the crash from player dining at the World Golf Championships-Workday Championship at The Concession. “He’s our hero out here. You think guys like Tiger and Kobe Bryant are untouchable, but they’re not. I just hope he’s all right.”

Fellow golf legend Jack Nicklaus called on fans to send their positive energy towards Woods. "Barbara and I just heard about Tiger’s accident, and like everyone else, we are deeply concerned," Nicklaus tweeted. "We want to offer him our heartfelt support and prayers at this difficult time. Please join us in wishing Tiger a successful surgery and all the best for a full recovery."