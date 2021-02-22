-
Power Rankings: WGC-Workday Championship
February 22, 2021
By Rob Bolton, PGATOUR.COM
- Dustin Johnson is one to watch this week at the WGC-Workday Championship. (Harry How/Getty Images)
No, it’s not a new thing to reward a first-time major champion the option to select where he wants to relocate a World Golf Championships event in which he’ll be participating, but given Bryson DeChambeau’s unprecedented approach at his craft, it feels like an option necessary to rule out.
Before DeChambeau broke through in a major at the 2020 U.S. Open, he prevailed as the individual champion of the 2015 NCAA Men’s Championship at The Concession Golf Club in Bradenton, Florida. For the first time, the 15-year-old course is hosting the PGA TOUR as 72 automatic qualifiers have assembled for the WGC-Workday Championship at The Concession.
For an explanation of how this came to be, what the field can expect and more, scroll past the extended ranking of projected contenders.
POWER RANKINGS: WGC-WORKDAY CHAMPIONSHIP
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 20 Will ZalatorisWGC debut. If he was a PGA TOUR member, the rookie would rank 29th in the FedExCup with four top 10s among seven top 20s. Fresh off a brilliant putting performance for a T15 in L.A.WGC debut. If he was a PGA TOUR member, the rookie would rank 29th in the FedExCup with four top 10s among seven top 20s. Fresh off a brilliant putting performance for a T15 in L.A. 19 Max HomaLast man in the field. Did it all en route to victory at home in L.A. Led the field in the all-around. It was the culmination of a series of inspiring performances dating back to a T12 at Mayakoba.Last man in the field. Did it all en route to victory at home in L.A. Led the field in the all-around. It was the culmination of a series of inspiring performances dating back to a T12 at Mayakoba. 18 Louis OosthuizenArguably the quietest to sustain position inside the top 30 of the OWGR (at 26th) and among the most successful one-time winners on TOUR, the 38-year-old has four top 25s this season.Arguably the quietest to sustain position inside the top 30 of the OWGR (at 26th) and among the most successful one-time winners on TOUR, the 38-year-old has four top 25s this season. 17 Kevin KisnerNotorious for playing up to the competition, but that implies that he’s not otherwise capable. Wrong. Match Play victory (2019) and two seconds in the WGCs. Superb fit for The Concession.Notorious for playing up to the competition, but that implies that he’s not otherwise capable. Wrong. Match Play victory (2019) and two seconds in the WGCs. Superb fit for The Concession. 16 Cameron SmithWith an attention-getting solo fourth at Riviera, it’s fair to chalk up his first three starts of 2021 as forgettable. He ended 2020 on a remarkable rise punctuated with a T2 at the Masters.With an attention-getting solo fourth at Riviera, it’s fair to chalk up his first three starts of 2021 as forgettable. He ended 2020 on a remarkable rise punctuated with a T2 at the Masters. 15 Brooks KoepkaSo many ways to interpret his short- and long-term trajectories, but he’s back in his home state and still buzzing a bit from the come-from-behind victory at the WM Phoenix Open.So many ways to interpret his short- and long-term trajectories, but he’s back in his home state and still buzzing a bit from the come-from-behind victory at the WM Phoenix Open. 14 Patrick ReedThe defending champ rested for two weeks after a trip to Saudi Arabia (T66) that followed his five-stroke romp at Torrey Pines. Seeking to win this event on a third different course (2014, Doral).The defending champ rested for two weeks after a trip to Saudi Arabia (T66) that followed his five-stroke romp at Torrey Pines. Seeking to win this event on a third different course (2014, Doral). 13 Matthew FitzpatrickOvercame mediocre approach shots with a clutch short game and timely putting to log a T5 at Riviera. In 14 stroke-play WGCs, he’s recorded four top 10s among seven top 20s.Overcame mediocre approach shots with a clutch short game and timely putting to log a T5 at Riviera. In 14 stroke-play WGCs, he’s recorded four top 10s among seven top 20s. 12 Justin ThomasHe’s been a terror at Club de Golf Chapultepec, so the field can exhale. Missed the cut badly at Riviera in his first start after the death of his grandfather, but he’ll regroup sooner than later.He’s been a terror at Club de Golf Chapultepec, so the field can exhale. Missed the cut badly at Riviera in his first start after the death of his grandfather, but he’ll regroup sooner than later. 11 Webb SimpsonNo shortage of superlatives given his breadth of skill and statistics to support the top-20 machine. The only knock is that he’s winless in 20 appearances in the World Golf Championships.No shortage of superlatives given his breadth of skill and statistics to support the top-20 machine. The only knock is that he’s winless in 20 appearances in the World Golf Championships. 10 Patrick CantlayThe 28-year-old has elevated to a level that has yielded a win, a solo second and a T3 among seven top 15s in his last 10 starts. It’s why he’s atop the FedExCup standings upon arrival.The 28-year-old has elevated to a level that has yielded a win, a solo second and a T3 among seven top 15s in his last 10 starts. It’s why he’s atop the FedExCup standings upon arrival. 9 Bryson DeChambeauThe 2021 version of his body can employ the 2015 version of his brain to replicate success at Concession. Tops on TOUR in SG: Off-the-Tee, SG: Tee-to-Green and par-3 scoring.The 2021 version of his body can employ the 2015 version of his brain to replicate success at Concession. Tops on TOUR in SG: Off-the-Tee, SG: Tee-to-Green and par-3 scoring. 8 Rory McIlroyHis consecutive cuts-made streak ended at 25 with an uncharacteristically inconsistent performance at Riviera, but he’s a little more rested to make a run at the World Golf Championship slam.His consecutive cuts-made streak ended at 25 with an uncharacteristically inconsistent performance at Riviera, but he’s a little more rested to make a run at the World Golf Championship slam. 7 Daniel BergerRested his back after a walk-off eagle at Pebble Beach sealed victory. Can’t gush enough about his form of the last 12½ months. His run includes two wins among seven top-five finishes.Rested his back after a walk-off eagle at Pebble Beach sealed victory. Can’t gush enough about his form of the last 12½ months. His run includes two wins among seven top-five finishes. 6 Tyrrell HattonFirst TOUR start in three months but he returns atop the European Tour’s Race to Dubai on the strength of a victory in Abu Dhabi in January. Three wins among 12 top 20s in last 20 starts.First TOUR start in three months but he returns atop the European Tour’s Race to Dubai on the strength of a victory in Abu Dhabi in January. Three wins among 12 top 20s in last 20 starts. 5 Viktor HovlandThe epitome of consistency has locked into an even higher gear. Since winning at Mayakoba, he’s added a T3, a T2, a T6 and a T5 worldwide. Also led Genesis in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee.The epitome of consistency has locked into an even higher gear. Since winning at Mayakoba, he’s added a T3, a T2, a T6 and a T5 worldwide. Also led Genesis in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee. 4 Jon RahmBackdoored a T5 at the Genesis with a Sunday 66, his ninth top 10 in seven months. Led the field in GIR. Sits third on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green and seventh in adjusted scoring.Backdoored a T5 at the Genesis with a Sunday 66, his ninth top 10 in seven months. Led the field in GIR. Sits third on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green and seventh in adjusted scoring. 3 Tony FinauAll he’s done in last four starts is go 4th-T2-T2-P2. It makes you wonder what the fuss is all about, because it’s not fazing him. Fifth on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green and adjusted scoring.All he’s done in last four starts is go 4th-T2-T2-P2. It makes you wonder what the fuss is all about, because it’s not fazing him. Fifth on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green and adjusted scoring. 2 Xander SchauffeleArrives with an active streak of 16 top 25s. It includes four runner-up finishes and a pair of fifths in his last nine starts. Second on TOUR in both adjusted scoring and the all-around.Arrives with an active streak of 16 top 25s. It includes four runner-up finishes and a pair of fifths in his last nine starts. Second on TOUR in both adjusted scoring and the all-around. 1 Dustin JohnsonCan’t win ‘em all but he comes close. T8 at Riviera was second-worst result in last 10 starts worldwide, and he didn’t even break par on the weekend. Like Reed, won on Doral and Chapultepec.Can’t win ‘em all but he comes close. T8 at Riviera was second-worst result in last 10 starts worldwide, and he didn’t even break par on the weekend. Like Reed, won on Doral and Chapultepec.
Collin Morikawa, Tommy Fleetwood, Joaquin Niemann, Hideki Matsuyama and Jason Day will be among the notables reviewed in Tuesday’s Fantasy Insider.
Just as two of the three Asian Swing tournaments in the fall were moved to sites in the United States due to the challenges caused by the pandemic, the WGC-Workday in Florida serves as a temporary substitute for what was an annual excursion to Mexico City for the WGC-Mexico Championship from 2017-2020. The objective is to return to Mexico in 2022, but the focus right now is continue the tradition of this WGC no matter the stage.
The timing of the WGC-Workday serves as an entry or a return for international talent to log four rounds in a no-cut, 72-hole competition, all in advance of THE PLAYERS Championship in two weeks, the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play in four weeks, the Masters in six weeks, and so on.
The timing of The Concession as host is serendipitous in the context of sports in the Tampa Bay area. The Rays returned to the World Series in 2020 and the Buccaneers just became the first team to win a Super Bowl in their home stadium. Local fans have been spoiled of late!
DeChambeau isn’t from Tampa – he’s a California native – but he’s undefeated on this week’s host course. Four others in the field also competed in the 2015 NCAA Men’s Championships: Thomas Detry (T3), Jon Rahm (T22), Scottie Scheffler (T33) and Xander Schauffele (T45).
The Concession is the only collaboration between Jack Nicklaus and Tony Jacklin. Suitably, it’s named after Nicklaus’ concession of a short putt to the Englishman during the 1969 Ryder Cup that resulted in a tie (and the U.S. retaining the trophy). It’s a stock par 72 with 7,474 yards of eye-popping imagery.
Set entirely in native Florida landscape, there are over six dozen bunkers across the property. Typical of many Nicklaus designs, there’s room to move it off the tee, but course management is as important as precision on approach.
TifEagle bermuda greens average just 6,000 square feet, and that’s generous in application because of the undulations, segments and a Stimpmeter prep of 12 feet. Typically, with unfamiliar greens that happen to be challenging, ball-strikers tend to hog the final leaderboard, but quick studies with the putter – and you don’t qualify for a WGC unless you’re that – will mix in.
The course should present wonderfully in its debut. The weather forecast is outstanding. A primarily sunny sky will allow daytime highs to reach 80 degrees throughout. Winds will be tame by Florida standards. Even a push out of the north on Thursday shouldn’t bother before ever-so-slightly stronger breezes rotate to blow in from the prevailing southerly direction.
In addition to 550 FedExCup points and $1.82-million payday, the champion will earn a three-year PGA TOUR membership exemption. Should a non-member win and accept membership, the FedExCup points will not contribute to his membership total this season because it’s a WGC.
