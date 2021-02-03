-
How to watch Waste Management Phoenix Open, Round 1: Live scores, TV times, tee times
February 03, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- February 03, 2021
- TPC Scottsdale is once again the venue for the Waste Management Phoenix Open. (Scott Halleran/Getty Images)
Play opens today at the Waste Management Phoenix Open. The strong field includes Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, Rickie Fowler, Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele and Hideki Matsuyama. Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Friday, 3 p.m.-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. ET (NBC).
PGA TOUR LIVE: Thursday-Friday, 9:15 a.m.-7 p.m. ET (Featured Groups). Saturday-Sunday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. ET (Featured Groups), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. ET (Featured Holes)
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 1 p.m.-7 p.m. ET. Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. ET (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio).
NBC Sports EDGE BetCast: Get a bettor’s view with insights and analysis, plus live odds powered by PointsBet. Thursday-Friday, 3:45 p.m. - 6:15 p.m. ET; Saturday-Sunday, 2 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. ET
FEATURED GROUPS
Si Woo Kim, Brooks Koepka, Rickie Fowler
Daniel Berger, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele
Harris English, Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas
Webb Simpson, Gary Woodland, Hideki Matsuyama
Click here for the Featured Groups roundtable.
MUST READS
Inside the PGA TOUR's nuttiest hole-in-one
Why Webb Simpson is an outlier among golf's elite
Harry Higgs: 'I just do it with a smile'
Justin Thomas optimistic about personal growth
Monday qualifiers: Who got into the field?
Beyond the Ropes: Players use video games to build friendships
Horses for Courese: Who's comfortable at TPC Scottsdale
