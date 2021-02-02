Monday Qualifiers: Waste Management Phoenix Open

The Waste Management Phoenix Open is one of the highlights of the Monday qualifying calendar. With only 132 players in the WMPO field, the qualifier is full of PGA TOUR members, collegiate standouts, former TOUR winners and Presidents Cup participants.

Some 150 players competed for three spots in this week’s PGA TOUR stop, ensuring a dramatic finish. The qualifier delivered excitement well before the WMPO’s first round. Nick Hardy chipped in on his 17th hole and birdied 18 to force a playoff with Anirban Lahiri, then sank another clutch birdie on the second playoff hole to earn a spot in his second TOUR event of the year. He also qualified for last month’s Sony Open in Hawaii and finished T14.

See below for more information on this week’s qualifiers:

QUALIFIERS

Mark Anguiano

Age: 28

College: Cal State Fullerton

Turned pro: 2014

PGA TOUR starts: 2

Cuts Made: 0

Twitter: @MarkAnguiano29

Notes: Holed out for eagle on the par-4 16th en route to a 64 on Monday … Considered one of the best developmental tour plays in the country with wins on multiple developmental tours … Won the Colorado Open, the biggest state open in the country in 2020 … Qualified for the 2016 U.S. Open at Oakmont, where he missed the cut … Also Monday qualified for the Safeway Open (MC) in 2018, the same year he won the Windsor Championship on Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada in 2018 … Finished 10th on the PGA TOUR Canada Order of Merit in 2018, earning status on the Korn Ferry Tour … Has made 27 career starts on the Korn Ferry Tour with a career best finish of T14.

Vincent Whaley

Age: 25

College: Georgia Tech

Turned pro: 2017

PGA TOUR starts: 23

Cuts made: 10

Best PGA TOUR finish: T9, 2020 Puerto Rico Open

PGA TOUR earnings: $371,976

Twitter: @Vincewhaley

Notes: Earned his PGA TOUR card via the Korn Ferry Tour in 2019 … Played in 15 TOUR events last season, making six cuts and finishing 183rd in the FedExCup (because of the COVID-19 pandemic, all 2020 members retained status for the 2020-21 TOUR season) … Shot a closing 65 at the Puerto Rico Open and finished T9, his best career PGA TOUR finish … Has made four of eight cuts with two top-25s and is 132nd in the FedExCup this season … Made 12 of 12 cuts with 12 top-25s on the All Pro Tour in 2018 … Birdied two of the last three at the Monday qualifier, including a 15-footer on the last hole, to qualify this week.

Nick Hardy

Age: 25

College: Illinois

Turned Pro: 2018

PGA TOUR starts: 11

Cuts made: 6

Best PGA TOUR finish: T14, 2021 Sony Open in Hawaii

PGA TOUR earnings: $167,970

Twitter: @NickHardy8

Notes: Came back Tuesday morning to finish the Monday qualifier, chipping in on the 17th hole for birdie and making a 15-footer for birdie on the last hole to get into a playoff with Anirban Lahiri … Lahiri missed a 3-foot putt on the second playoff hole after Hardy made an 8-footer for birdie … Monday qualified for the Sony Open in January and finished T14, his best career PGA TOUR finish … Made 19 of 22 cuts on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2020 and currently sits 15th in points headed into 2021 … Has qualified for the US Open three times between 2015 and 2019.

Q & A with Mark Anguiano

PGATOUR.com talked with Mark Anguiano after he successfully Monday qualified for the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

PGATOUR.com: You hit it into the water on No. 6 today, and in a Monday qualifier that can really kill your chances. How did you recover?

Anguiano: That was really the only bad swing I made all day. I should have aimed a little right, but I got too aggressive and pulled it in the water. I was not fazed at all. I knew I was playing well. I just put my head down and got back to it. And I played the last twelve in 7 under. I have really been playing well lately, something really just clicked in my swing last week at home. Hopefully it stays because it feels really good. I was thinking I just need to shoot one or two better than I did on the front nine.

PGATOUR.com: On the par-4 16th, you holed a wedge from the fairway. Walk us through the shot and your finish.

Anguiano: I had 87 yards, I played it 85 yards, it was uphill a little and I really just hit a perfect shot. You really have to readjust after a shot like that. I was going along really well and I know it’s weird to say but that throws you off a little bit. I took a minute on the green there and just thought about what I was doing prior to that shot. I wanted to just kind of put it behind me and go on. It’s exciting to make an eagle like that, but I still had work to do.

PGATOUR.com: Do you like your chances this week?

I’m playing really well. I know I can play out there. This is an opportunity to show it.

NOTES

Full-field scores: https://swpga.bluegolf.com/bluegolf/swpga22/event/swpga2210/contest/1/leaderboard.htm

Notable misses: Brandon Hagy (67), Brandon Wu (67), Chase Koepka (67), Ricky Barnes (67), Sahith Theegala (68), Nick Voke (68), MJ Daffue (69), Charlie Beljan (69), Akshay Bhatia (69), Aaron Baddeley (71)

COURSE INFO

McCormick Ranch Golf Club: Par 72, 7,039 yards (74.4 rating/135 slope)

2020-2021 SEASON MONDAY QUALIFIER STATS

Average Medalist score: 64.1

Average last qualifying spot score: 66.3

Total number of cuts made: 14 of 39 (35.9%)

Most recent results (Farmers Insurance Open): Tain Lee (T69), Jared du Toit (MC), Andres Gonzales (MC), Cameron Young (MC)

Money earned: $468,473

Best Finish: MJ Daffue, T12 Sanderson Farms

NEXT MONDAY QUALIFIER

February 22nd : Puerto Rico Open, PGA National.

