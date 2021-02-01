-
-
Power Rankings: Waste Management Phoenix Open
-
-
January 25, 2021
By Rob Bolton, PGATOUR.COM
-
Best Of
Best shots of Jon Rahm's PGA TOUR career... so far
It’s still “The People’s Open,” just with fewer peoples.
The Waste Management Phoenix Open is the most-attended golf tournament in the world, but this week’s gathering will not exceed 5,000 per day. And that’s OK. In this unprecedented moment of the modern era, adjustments in all walks of life are necessary. The pandemic has revealed where we are on the spectrum of situation awareness. It’s a reflection of our coexistence. What’s good for you is good for all, and vice versa. Therefore, a more subdued WMPO still is a WMPO worth staging.
A traditional field of 132 has assembled on the Stadium Course at TPC Scottsdale north of Phoenix. The course has not changed since Webb Simpson emerged with victory in a playoff a year ago. Scroll past the projected contenders for a word about the man synonymous with the course, how it tests, what Simpson did to come away with the trophy (spoiler: everything) and more.
RELATED: The First Look | Inside the Field
POWER RANKINGS: WASTE MANAGEMENT PHOENIX OPEN
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 15 Michael ThompsonMight as well end a five-year hiatus while in some of the best form of his career. The 35-year-old has gone T15-T21-T25-T5 from Houston through PGA WEST. Placed T19 here in 2014.Might as well end a five-year hiatus while in some of the best form of his career. The 35-year-old has gone T15-T21-T25-T5 from Houston through PGA WEST. Placed T19 here in 2014.
14 Max HomaThe California kid – OK, he’s 29 – is on a heater a little like last year’s at this time, albeit sans a top 10. Three straight top 25s upon arrival and 2-for-2 at TPC Scottsdale with a T6 last year.
The California kid – OK, he’s 29 – is on a heater a little like last year’s at this time, albeit sans a top 10. Three straight top 25s upon arrival and 2-for-2 at TPC Scottsdale with a T6 last year.
13 Gary WoodlandDespite a T48 at the Farmers, the most relevant fact is that he’s feeling good again and his length off the tee isn’t suffering. WMPO victory in 2018 is one of three top 10s in a 9-for-11 record.
Despite a T48 at the Farmers, the most relevant fact is that he’s feeling good again and his length off the tee isn’t suffering. WMPO victory in 2018 is one of three top 10s in a 9-for-11 record.
12 Will ZalatorisHe’s making it look too easy after another top 10, this time at Torrey Pines. And he’s fresh after not having played since Mayakoba. His power and precision is the ticket at TPC Scottsdale.
He’s making it look too easy after another top 10, this time at Torrey Pines. And he’s fresh after not having played since Mayakoba. His power and precision is the ticket at TPC Scottsdale.
11 Billy HorschelThe South Course at Torrey Pines got him in the first round (76) and he missed the cut, but his form otherwise has been terrific for months. Also 7-for-8 here with four top 25s. T9 last year.
The South Course at Torrey Pines got him in the first round (76) and he missed the cut, but his form otherwise has been terrific for months. Also 7-for-8 here with four top 25s. T9 last year.
10 Bubba WatsonAbsence of the customary din may affect him more than others, but there’s no denying his incredible record at TPC Scottsdale. No wins but two T2s, a T3, a T4 and a T5 among eight top 20s.
Absence of the customary din may affect him more than others, but there’s no denying his incredible record at TPC Scottsdale. No wins but two T2s, a T3, a T4 and a T5 among eight top 20s.
9 Sungjae ImOf those in the field, only he and Richy Werenski haven’t sat out since opening 2021 on Maui. Im has gone 4-for-4 with two top 15s. The scorer recorded a T7 in 2019 debut at TPC Scottsdale.
Of those in the field, only he and Richy Werenski haven’t sat out since opening 2021 on Maui. Im has gone 4-for-4 with two top 15s. The scorer recorded a T7 in 2019 debut at TPC Scottsdale.
8 Hideki MatsuyamaThe two-time champ (2016, 2017) has four top fours among six top 20s and a scoring average of 67.80 at TPC Scottsdale. Playing well enough to expect another leaderboard appearance.
The two-time champ (2016, 2017) has four top fours among six top 20s and a scoring average of 67.80 at TPC Scottsdale. Playing well enough to expect another leaderboard appearance.
7 Rory McIlroyTournament debutant, so he won’t experience the same level of the thrill of those who have sauntered into The Coliseum. No doubt he’d love it. He also should love how his game fits the track.
Tournament debutant, so he won’t experience the same level of the thrill of those who have sauntered into The Coliseum. No doubt he’d love it. He also should love how his game fits the track.
6 Ryan PalmerIt’s been six years since he’s made a run at TPC Scottsdale (T2, 2015), but he’s a regular and he’s among the hottest in the game at the moment. One T2 and a pair of T4s in his last four starts.
It’s been six years since he’s made a run at TPC Scottsdale (T2, 2015), but he’s a regular and he’s among the hottest in the game at the moment. One T2 and a pair of T4s in his last four starts.
5 Daniel BergerHasn’t eased off the throttle since his share of ninth place at TPC Scottsdale last year, and that’s one of four top-11 finishes in six trips. Rested since a 10th-T7 on the Aloha Swing.
Hasn’t eased off the throttle since his share of ninth place at TPC Scottsdale last year, and that’s one of four top-11 finishes in six trips. Rested since a 10th-T7 on the Aloha Swing.
4 Xander SchauffeleThat’s more like it. You (and he) knew that he had that T2 at Torrey Pines in him. It chased a T5 at Kapalua and it’s his 14th straight top 25. Three top 20s in as many starts at the WMPO.
That’s more like it. You (and he) knew that he had that T2 at Torrey Pines in him. It chased a T5 at Kapalua and it’s his 14th straight top 25. Three top 20s in as many starts at the WMPO.
3 Webb SimpsonAlthough he’s been a beast at TPC Scottsdale (8-for-10; five top 10s among seven top 20s), it’s still remarkable that he was 10 shots off the 18-hole lead before coming all the way back to win.
Although he’s been a beast at TPC Scottsdale (8-for-10; five top 10s among seven top 20s), it’s still remarkable that he was 10 shots off the 18-hole lead before coming all the way back to win.
2 Justin ThomasRested and reacclimated after missing the cut in Abu Dhabi, he finished third in the last two editions of the WMPO with 14-under 270s. Already has a T2, a third and a fourth this season.
Rested and reacclimated after missing the cut in Abu Dhabi, he finished third in the last two editions of the WMPO with 14-under 270s. Already has a T2, a third and a fourth this season.
1 Jon RahmConnected a trio of T7s since the Masters but he doesn’t need luck to be a threat. The ASU product is perfect in five tries with no worse than a T16 (2017). His scoring average here is 68.25.
Connected a trio of T7s since the Masters but he doesn’t need luck to be a threat. The ASU product is perfect in five tries with no worse than a T16 (2017). His scoring average here is 68.25.
Former champions Rickie Fowler (2019) and Brooks Koepka (2015) will be reviewed in Tuesday’s Fantasy Insider with Jason Day, Jordan Spieth, Matt Kuchar, Matthew Wolff and other notables.
As if COVID-19 hasn’t challenged all of us, the 78-year-old co-designer of TPC Scottsdale, Tom Weiskopf, announced in December that he is battling pancreatic cancer.
The 16-time PGA TOUR winner renovated the North Course at Torrey Pines, co-host of last week’s Farmers Insurance Open, but in 2014, he returned to modernize the PGA TOUR’s annual stop in the Valley of the Sun. At the time, he said that the winning aggregate would land somewhere around 14- to 18-under par. As a professional golfer, Weiskopf’s accuracy off the tee was shadowed by his length, but it’s not surprising that he’s split all of the fairways on the prediction.
For the sixth time in as many editions since Weiskopf signed off on the par 71 stretching 7,261 yards, Simpson was the latest to hit the target. He completed regulation in 17-under 267 before prevailing with a birdie on the first hole in sudden death. (Playoff victim, Tony Finau, is not in this week’s field. Instead, he’s competing in the European Tour’s Saudi International powered by SoftBank Investment Advisers.)
Desert golf can imply that danger lurks not far off either side of the fairways. This is true to an extreme degree, but not when the sample size consists of the best players on the planet. Finding the shortest grass off the tee always is helpful, but TPC Scottsdale requires the full bag to contend. In the most logical sense of how golf is understand, there is a direct correlation between scoring and progressively better skill sets nearer holes.
Simpson finished inside the top 10 in fairways hit, greens in regulation, proximity to the hole and Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green. He also led the field in par-4 scoring. He was outside the top 10 in putting: birdies-or-better, Strokes Gained: Putting and scrambling, but only barely. Indeed, it was the sum of all parts contributing to him easily leading the field in the all-around ranking.
TifEagle bermuda greens average about 7,000 square feet and are groomed to reach 12 feet on the Stimpmeter. That likely will the case, but the Phoenix area has been hit with considerable rain (and some snow, even in Scottsdale), so the course with its two-and-a-quarter-inch rough promises to be lush. Four Peaks is the most recognizable mountain range just east of the area. Ranging above 7,500 feet, the summits likely still will be snowcapped for your high-definition viewing. It’s not an annual occurrence.
This week’s forecast includes a small chance of rain but a delay in the action is not anticipated. Getting to the 36-hole cut by sundown on Friday is a race every year regardless. Daytime temperatures will rise comfortably to about 70 degrees. Wind will not be a factor.
ROB BOLTON’S SCHEDULE
PGATOUR.COM’s Fantasy Insider Rob Bolton recaps and previews every tournament from numerous angles. Look for his following contributions as scheduled.
MONDAY: Power Rankings
TUESDAY*: Sleepers, Fantasy Insider
SUNDAY: Qualifiers, Reshuffle, Medical Extensions, Rookie Watch
* - Rob is a member of the panel for PGATOUR.COM’s Expert Picks for PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf, which also publishes on Tuesday.
As of January 26, 2021, PGATOUR.COM will no longer support Livefyre commenting on our website. We invite you to join the conversation by following and interacting with Rob Bolton on Twitter (@RobBoltonGolf) and PGA TOUR Twitter, Facebook and Instagram channels. If you have any feedback or questions, please reach out to us via the Contact Us page.”
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.