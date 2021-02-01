‘I just do it with a smile’

Harry Higgs grew up in Kansas City, but he has never been a Chiefs fan. He inherited Philadelphia Eagles fandom from his parents.

While Higgs was in middle school, a rabid Dallas Cowboys fan moved next door.

Hence the ‘flag match’ was born. Each year around Thanksgiving, Higgs and the neighbor would square off in an 18-hole match-play game. The loser would fly the opposing team’s flag for a week.

“Our neighbor wanted to compete with Harry on the golf course, but he’s like, ‘I can’t take money from an 11-year-old kid,’” recalled Mike Higgs, Harry’s father. “As Harry improved, negotiations would start in September or October, on how many strokes the neighbor would get. Harry never liked the Cowboy flag on the front of our house.

“These guys played a flag match for 15 or 16 years in a row.”

As a second-year PGA TOUR professional, Higgs has quickly established himself as one of the TOUR’s most fun-loving pros. His re-creation of the ‘Dreams Challenge’ social media phenomenon, singing Fleetwood Mac’s hit ‘Dreams’ while riding in a golf cart and drinking cranberry juice, garnered millions of views across social media. He ‘rode the bull’ after driving the green at the par-4 17th at last year’s Waste Management Phoenix Open, then drained the lengthy eagle putt. He’ll provide quick-witted commentary on any topic from haircuts to hangovers.

The 29-year-old SMU alum also possesses a burning desire to ascend into the upper echelon of TOUR pros. After earning his first TOUR card via the Korn Ferry Tour in 2019, he finished No. 55 in the FedExCup standings as a rookie. He began his sophomore TOUR campaign with a runner-up at the Safeway Open and currently ranks 35th in the FedExCup.

As Higgs gains confidence on TOUR, he continues to effectively blend a charismatic personality with an undeniable passion for improvement – cultivated throughout life, from the days of the flag match.