Horses for Courses: Waste Management Phoenix Open

Recent Winners and Notables

2020: Webb Simpson (-17, 267)

Defeated Tony Finau (not entered) on the first playoff hole with birdie. ... Final round 69 included birdies on the last two holes to force a playoff. ... Becomes the fourth playoff winner in the last five years. ... Played in the final group with Finau on Sunday. ... Posted 63-64 (Rounds 2 and 3) to get into final group ... Lost a playoff here to Matsuyama in 2017. ... Joined Fowler as becoming a winner here after previously losing a playoff. Both did it three years after they lost. CHEZ REAVIE IS NEXT! ... Entered the week on fire from T3 at Sony and four consecutive top 10s. ... Won in his 10th attempt. ... Fifth top 10 in eight weekends here. ... TOUR win No. 6.

Notables:

Tony Finau (P2; not entered) posted 62 on Saturday, the lowest round since the 2014 redesign. ... Nate Lashley (T3) hit the podium on his debut. ... Justin Thomas (T3) closed with 65, co-low round of the day, for his second podium in two years. ... Bubba Watson (T3) picked up his fifth T5 or better in his last nine visits. ... Max Homa (T6) was the only player in the top seven to post a round above par (72; Rd 1). ... Scott Piercy (T6) has had plenty of success in the deserts on TOUR over the years but he was a late WD last week. ... Adam Long (8th) MC on debut in 2019. ... Billy Horschel (T9) also posted 63 during the week (Rd 1). ... Defending champion Rickie Fowler (T37) opened with 74 and never factored. ... Two-time winner JB Holmes (T16) opened 64-65 to lead by one after 36 holes. ... Wyndham Clark (T34) opened with 61, setting the "new" course record in just his second visit. ... Only 10 rounds over par from the top 24 players all week.

2019: Rickie Fowler (-17, 267)

Led by four after 54 on 20-under and won by two. ... Became first player to win with a double bogey AND triple bogey (74) on the final round card since 1983. ... Lost in a playoff in 2016 (Matsuyama) and 2010 (Hunter Mahan). ... Led by one after 36 holes. ... Shared 18 hole lead after 64. ... Only winner of the last six to rank inside the top 10 (1st) in Strokes-Gained: Putting. ... First 54 hole leader to close the deal since Phil Mickelson (not entered) 2013. ... Continued his run of T11 or better in four of the last five WMPO. ... Won in his 11th attempt. ... Fifth TOUR win.

Notables:

Justin Thomas (3rd) closed with 72 after opening with 64 to share the first round lead. ... Chez Reavie (T4) posted 64 in round three, co-low round of the week. ... Bubba Watson (T4) stalled out with 71 in the final round. ... Matt Kuchar (T4) sat four back in the final group on 16-under before 75 knocked him back. ... Debutant Sungjae Im (T7) posted four rounds in the 60s. ... Defending champion Gary Woodland (T7) closed with 72. ... Jon Rahm (T10) couldn't eclipse his T5 on debut as an undergrad at Arizona State. ... Harold Varner III (T10) also shared the first round lead after 64. ... Webb Simpson (T20) picked up his worst finish here. ... Wet, cloudy and cool in the final round.

2018: Gary Woodland (-18, 266)

Knocked out Chez Reavie on the first playoff hole. ... Began Sunday three off the lead of Rickie Fowler (T11). ... Posted 64 in the final round to force a playoff. ... 64 was the low round of the day by two shots and co-low round of the week. ... Chipped in from 30 feet for par on No. 4. ... All six winners since the redesign have been in the top six in Par-Breakers as Woodland led the field. ... Entered the week off T12 Farmers and T7 Sony. ... Won in ninth attempt. ... Third win on TOUR.

Notables:

Hideki Matsuyama's attempt to become the only player to win three straight titles was derailed after 69-WD after Round 1. ... Arizona State alum Chez Reavie (P2) holed a 21-footer to force the playoff. ... Brendan Steele (T3) picked up his eighth consecutive T26 or better. ... Matt Kuchar (T5) was the only player in the top 10 to post a round of 71 or worse. ... Brian Gay (T9) signed for his first, and last, top 10 since 2009. ... Martin Laird (T9) loves this desert and the Las Vegas desert. ... Bill Haas (T26) shot 64 in Round 1 to lead by one. ... Chris Kirk (T11) and Billy Horschel (T43) opened with 65 to join Fowler one back. ... Fowler also co-led after 36 and was the 54 hole leader by one over Reavie and Jon Rahm (T11).

