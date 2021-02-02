-
Horses for Courses: Waste Management Phoenix Open
February 02, 2021
By Mike Glasscott, PGATOUR.COM
- Chez Reavie finished tied for fourth at the 2019 Waste Management Phoenix Open. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
The greenest show on grass returns to TPC Scottsdale as it has every year since 1987. The fifth oldest event on TOUR has assembled half of the top 10 players in the world this week. The field of 132 will battle it out for $1.314 million and 500 FedExCup points (winner) from a total purse of $7.3 million. Webb Simpson will look to join Johnny Miller and Hideki Matsuyama as the only players to successfully defend the title.
Tom Weiskopf's redesign before the 2015 edition has modernized the annual stop outside Phoenix. The last six winners are all household names but found the winner's circle in interesting ways. 2015 champ Brooks Koepka had never played the event nor won on TOUR. He had also never experienced anything but the "new" look. Hideki Matsuyama finished second to Koepka in his second start and then won the next two. The last three winners have all needed nine or more attempts to finally crack the code and lift the trophy. Of the five winners since the redesign, three are US Open champions. Of the last four winning totals three have posted 17-under and the other was 18-under. The map has been drawn!
At 7,261 and par-71, one of the biggest challenges facing the field this week is usually the 170,000 people daily on property. That number will just be 5,000 per day this year so the festive atmosphere won't be as large. Water comes into play on six holes while 67 bunkers will frame the challenge. TifEagle Bermuda targets are large, just over 7,000 square feet, and should be running 12-ish on the Stimpmeter. Bermuda rough will reach almost three inches protecting the fairways. Closely mown areas around the greens will test shot selection and decision making as well.
Recent Event Winners Stats
Stats/Year 2020 2019 2018 Winner Webb Simpson Rickie Fowler Gary Woodland Winning Score 17-under 17-under 18-under Margin Playoff (Tony Finau) 2 Playoff (Chez Reavie) Cut 1-under 1-under 1-under Distance of All Drives T36 27 8 Driving Accuracy T3 T3 T19 Greens in Regulation T6 T13 4 Ball-Striking 6 T4 2 Proximity to the Hole T9 46 13 Putting: Birdie-or-Better % 16 1 1 SG: Off-the-Tee 19 3 12 SG: Approach-the-Green 1 22 2 SG: Around-the-Green 43 65 32 SG: Putting 12 1 16 SG: Tee-to-Green 2 19 2 Scrambling 14 T6 25 Bogey Avoidance T9 T4 T20 Par-3 Scoring T32 T21 T36 Par-4 Scoring 1 1 T4 Par-5 Scoring T55 T10 1 Par Breakers T2 1 1
Recent Winners and Notables
2020: Webb Simpson (-17, 267)
Defeated Tony Finau (not entered) on the first playoff hole with birdie. ... Final round 69 included birdies on the last two holes to force a playoff. ... Becomes the fourth playoff winner in the last five years. ... Played in the final group with Finau on Sunday. ... Posted 63-64 (Rounds 2 and 3) to get into final group ... Lost a playoff here to Matsuyama in 2017. ... Joined Fowler as becoming a winner here after previously losing a playoff. Both did it three years after they lost. CHEZ REAVIE IS NEXT! ... Entered the week on fire from T3 at Sony and four consecutive top 10s. ... Won in his 10th attempt. ... Fifth top 10 in eight weekends here. ... TOUR win No. 6.
Notables:
Tony Finau (P2; not entered) posted 62 on Saturday, the lowest round since the 2014 redesign. ... Nate Lashley (T3) hit the podium on his debut. ... Justin Thomas (T3) closed with 65, co-low round of the day, for his second podium in two years. ... Bubba Watson (T3) picked up his fifth T5 or better in his last nine visits. ... Max Homa (T6) was the only player in the top seven to post a round above par (72; Rd 1). ... Scott Piercy (T6) has had plenty of success in the deserts on TOUR over the years but he was a late WD last week. ... Adam Long (8th) MC on debut in 2019. ... Billy Horschel (T9) also posted 63 during the week (Rd 1). ... Defending champion Rickie Fowler (T37) opened with 74 and never factored. ... Two-time winner JB Holmes (T16) opened 64-65 to lead by one after 36 holes. ... Wyndham Clark (T34) opened with 61, setting the "new" course record in just his second visit. ... Only 10 rounds over par from the top 24 players all week.
2019: Rickie Fowler (-17, 267)
Led by four after 54 on 20-under and won by two. ... Became first player to win with a double bogey AND triple bogey (74) on the final round card since 1983. ... Lost in a playoff in 2016 (Matsuyama) and 2010 (Hunter Mahan). ... Led by one after 36 holes. ... Shared 18 hole lead after 64. ... Only winner of the last six to rank inside the top 10 (1st) in Strokes-Gained: Putting. ... First 54 hole leader to close the deal since Phil Mickelson (not entered) 2013. ... Continued his run of T11 or better in four of the last five WMPO. ... Won in his 11th attempt. ... Fifth TOUR win.
Notables:
Justin Thomas (3rd) closed with 72 after opening with 64 to share the first round lead. ... Chez Reavie (T4) posted 64 in round three, co-low round of the week. ... Bubba Watson (T4) stalled out with 71 in the final round. ... Matt Kuchar (T4) sat four back in the final group on 16-under before 75 knocked him back. ... Debutant Sungjae Im (T7) posted four rounds in the 60s. ... Defending champion Gary Woodland (T7) closed with 72. ... Jon Rahm (T10) couldn't eclipse his T5 on debut as an undergrad at Arizona State. ... Harold Varner III (T10) also shared the first round lead after 64. ... Webb Simpson (T20) picked up his worst finish here. ... Wet, cloudy and cool in the final round.
2018: Gary Woodland (-18, 266)
Knocked out Chez Reavie on the first playoff hole. ... Began Sunday three off the lead of Rickie Fowler (T11). ... Posted 64 in the final round to force a playoff. ... 64 was the low round of the day by two shots and co-low round of the week. ... Chipped in from 30 feet for par on No. 4. ... All six winners since the redesign have been in the top six in Par-Breakers as Woodland led the field. ... Entered the week off T12 Farmers and T7 Sony. ... Won in ninth attempt. ... Third win on TOUR.
Notables:
Hideki Matsuyama's attempt to become the only player to win three straight titles was derailed after 69-WD after Round 1. ... Arizona State alum Chez Reavie (P2) holed a 21-footer to force the playoff. ... Brendan Steele (T3) picked up his eighth consecutive T26 or better. ... Matt Kuchar (T5) was the only player in the top 10 to post a round of 71 or worse. ... Brian Gay (T9) signed for his first, and last, top 10 since 2009. ... Martin Laird (T9) loves this desert and the Las Vegas desert. ... Bill Haas (T26) shot 64 in Round 1 to lead by one. ... Chris Kirk (T11) and Billy Horschel (T43) opened with 65 to join Fowler one back. ... Fowler also co-led after 36 and was the 54 hole leader by one over Reavie and Jon Rahm (T11).
Key stat leaders
Top golfers in each statistic on the 2019-2020 PGA TOUR are listed only if they are scheduled to compete this week.
* - Top 10 finish here since 2016 or past champion
Strokes Gained: Approach Golfer 1. Scottie Scheffler 3. *Justin Thomas 4. *Sungjae Im 6. Sebastian Munoz 7. *Harris English 10. *Hideki Matsuyama 12. *Jon Rahm 13. Cameron Champ 15. *Webb Simpson 16. *Daniel Berger 17. *Xander Schauffele 20. Brendon Todd 21. *Ryan Palmer 22. Rory McIlroy (debut) 26. *Billy Horschel Ball Striking Golfer 1. *Sungjae Im 3. Sebastian Munoz 5. Cameron Champ 7. *Xander Schauffele 7. Scottie Scheffler 11. *Justin Thomas 12. *Jon Rahm 13. Rory McIlroy 15. *Harris English 17. *Webb Simpson 18. Brendon Todd 22. *Hideki Matsuayma 25. *Ryan Palmer 28. *Daniel Berger 29. *Billy Horshcel Par Breakers Golfer 1. *Xander Schauffele 3. *Justin Thomas 5. *Sungjae Im 6. Rory McIlroy 6. Sebastian Munoz 6. *Harris English 12. *Ryan Palmer 12. Scottie Scheffler 12. *Jon Rahm 16. *Daniel Berger 16. Cameron Champ 16. *Webb Simpson 22. *Billy Horschel 23. *Hideki Matsuyama
Horses for Courses
Player (Starts/cuts made) Top 10s Top 25s Most Recent (season) Big Finishes Top 10 last five years entered this week Webb Simpson (8/10) 5 7 Win (2020) P2 2017; Worst finish in eight years is T20 Bubba Watson (12/14) 6 9 T3 (2020) T15 or better 7 of last 9 Justin Thomas (4/6) 2 4 T3 (2020) 3rd 2019, T17 2018 Nate Lashley (1/1) 1 1 T3 (2020) All 4 rounds in the 60s on debut Scott Piercy (10/12) 4 7 T6 (2020) 21-under last 2 years Max Homa (2/2) 1 1 T6 (2020) T26 2019 debut Adam Long (1/2) 1 1 8 (2020) MC 2019 debut Billy Horschel (7/8) 1 4 T9 (2020) T9 best of six straight here Ben An (4/4) 2 4 T9 (2020) 6th 2017 and led after 54 holes Jon Rahm (5/5) 3 5 T9 (2020) T5 on debut in 2015; all T16 or better Daniel Berger (5/6) 3 4 T9 (2020) T11, T7 and T10 since 2015 Mark Hubbard (3/3) 1 1 T9 (2020) Posted 64 in Round 3 Hudson Swafford (1/3) 1 1 T9 (2020) Sat 2 off the 54 hole lead last year Rickei Fowler (10/12) 4 6 Win (2019) P2 2016 and 2010; 54 hole leader 2018 Chez Reavie (5/12) 2 2 T4 (2019) P2 2018; quiet before and MC last year Matt Kuchar (9/11) 4 5 T4 (2019) T5 2018, T9 2017 and T16 2020 Sungjae Im (2/2) 1 1 T7 (2019) T34 2020 Gary Woodland (9/11) 3 4 T7 (2019) 2018 winner; T5 2011 Harold Varner III (3/5) 1 1 T10 (2019) trending before MC 2020 Russell Knox (3/5) 1 3 T10 (2019) T16 2020, T15 debut 2015 Xander Schauffele (3/3) 1 3 T10 (2019) T16 2020, T17 debut 2018 Brendan Steele (8/10) 4 6 T3 (2018) Eight straight before MC, MC last two years Martin Laird (9/12) 4 5 T9 (2018) T7 2017, T5 2015, T3 2011 Brian Gay (15/18) 2 6 T9 (2018) Just 3 top 25s last decade Hideki Matsuyama (6/7) 4 6 Win (2017) Win 2016, T2 2015, T4 2014; never worse than T16 Louis Oosthuizen (1/1) 1 1 3 (2017) Shot 65 in final round Jordan Spieth (2/4 2 2 T9 (2017) T7 2016 Harris English (7/9) 2 4 3 (2016) T16 2020; T16 or better in 4 of 9 Danny Lee (3/8) 1 2 4 (2016) T25 2020 JB Holmes (11/15) 4 6 T6 (2016) T26 or better 4 of last 5; 2006, 2008 winner Previous Champions entered this week Brooks Koepka (3/3) 1 1 Win (2015) T41, T42 next two years Kyle Stanley (4/9) 1 1 Win (2012) T36 is next best Kevin Stadler (5/7) 1 2 Win (2014) MC last year was his next start (injuries) Hunter Mahan (10/13) 2 3 Win (2010) T30 or better from 2010-2015; T33 2019 last
