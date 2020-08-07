-
PGA Championship, Round 2: Leaderboard, tee times, TV times
August 07, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- Round 2 of the PGA Championship takes place Friday. (Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
The second round of the PGA Championship gets underway today from TPC Harding Park. All of the stars are in field, including Tiger Woods, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm. Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)
The PGA of America, who owns and operates the PGA Championship, controls all digital streaming and broadcast rights to this event. PGA TOUR LIVE coverage will resume next week at the Wyndham Championship. For more information on how to watch this week, please visit the PGA Championship’s website.
Television: Thursday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. (ESPN+), 4 p.m.-10 p.m. (ESPN). Saturday, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. (ESPN+), 1 p.m.-4 p.m. (ESPN), 4 p.m.-10 p.m. (CBS). Sunday, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. (ESPN+), 12 p.m.-3 p.m. (ESPN), 3 p.m.-9 p.m. (CBS)
Click here for information on how to watch the PGA Championship's live stream.
Radio: Thursday-Saturday, 4 p.m.-10 p.m. Sunday 3 p.m.-9 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio).
