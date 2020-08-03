TPC Harding Park has deep roots with San Francisco City Championship

The San Francisco City Championship’s greatest moment came in 1956, when the world’s top two amateurs met in the final. Harvie Ward was the reigning U.S. Amateur champion. Less than a month later, Ken Venturi would finish runner-up at the Masters. A final-round 80 left him a shot behind Jack Burke Jr.

Newspaper articles estimated that more than 10,000 were in attendance to witness Venturi win, 5 and 4. Venturi’s victory was heralded in bold type atop the San Francisco Chronicle’s front page. Ward would go on to defend his title at that year’s U.S. Amateur, but he wasn’t the champion of San Francisco.

Archer, the 1969 Masters champion, also is a past City champion. Miller and Tom Watson, a Stanford alum, competed in the tournament, but never won it. Juli Inkster, a seven-time LPGA major champion, won the women’s division twice.

The City’s charm is not in the Hall of Famers who once competed, but the wide swath of the population who play alongside them.

Frank Mazion, a 6-foot-3 baggage handler at San Francisco International Airport embodied the blue-collar contingent that makes up a large part of The City. He won the City in 1979 and 1983. In addition to scratch flights for men, women and seniors, there are multiple net flights for higher-handicap players. Hundreds participate each year.

Mazion befriended John Brodie, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback who later played PGA TOUR Champions, after beating him in The City in 1974.

“Mazion looks like he could have run interference for Brodie, or better yet, caught a lot of passes during a long National Football League career,” the Milwaukee Journal wrote in 1977, when Mazion was playing the U.S. Amateur Public Links there. “His golf clubs look like toys in his hands.”

The friendship between Mazion and Brodie, forged at The City, is testament to the tournament’s diversity. Riveters, roofers and cops are among the tournament’s past champions. Stephen Molinelli’s opponent in the 1993 semifinals was a man nicknamed “Scarecrow.”

“He played in overalls, a flannel long-sleeve shirt and a straw hat. And he beat me,” said Molinelli, a former Olympic Club champion. “That’s the greatness of The City Championship.”

Nick Ushijima, the 2000 champion, was driving to the tournament when he saw a man riding a Harley-Davidson, his golf clubs strapped to his back, headed in the same direction, presumably en route to the same destination. Ushijima also recalls seeing Sandy Tatum, the former USGA president who spearheaded Harding Park’s revitalization, carrying his bag through the rain. Jim Williams, a former member of the USGA Executive Committee, won the senior title in 2012 and 2014.

“Sandy Tatum is a member at Cypress Point, a Rhodes Scholar, a lawyer, a partner at one of the top firms in San Francisco. It’s raining cats and dogs and he’s qualifying for the championship flight. That’s how much the tournament means to people,” Links said.

Players used to sign up at the Roos Atkins on Market Street when the department store was the tournament’s sponsor. John Abendroth, who competed in a handful of PGA TOUR events in the 1970s, remembers sleeping overnight outside the store to ensure his spot in the field.

Two rounds of stroke play winnow the championship flight to 64 players who compete in match play. Play is only conducted on Saturday and Sunday, so the tournament takes place over four weekends. Players must keep their game in shape for a month, with a five-day hiatus between matches. The semifinals and finals, which are both played on the final weekend, used to be 36-holes apiece.