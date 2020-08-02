Nine things to know about Harding Park

3. THE CITY

Locals will say this isn’t the first major championship hosted by Harding Park. In fact, they’ll contend that it conducts one annually. That’s because the San Francisco City Championship is held high regard among San Francisco’s passionate golf community. The City, as it’s affectionately known, is a match-play event held over a series of winter weekends. The tournament, which has a variety of flights for players of every age, gender and ability, draws a diverse field of competitors that is true to San Francisco’s ethos.

The tournament started in 1916 at Lincoln Park before shifting to Harding Park. Now, both courses host the stroke-play portion and, as a testament to Lincoln Park’s tricky layout, it isn’t uncommon to see players shoot higher scores on the shorter course.

Because it was not halted for the world wars, the tournament boasts of being the oldest uninterrupted championship in the world.

Past champions of The City include World Golf Hall of Fame members Ken Venturi and Juli Inkster, Masters champion George Archer and PGA TOUR players Martin Trainer and Brandon Hagy. Major winners Johnny Miller and Bob Rosburg are past participants in The City, as well.

Among The City’s lesser-known legends was Frank Mazion, a Black baggage handler at San Francisco airport, who would compete after working the graveyard shift. A long hitter with a deft touch, he won The City in 1979 and 1983.

The tournament is known for its harsh conditions, made even more trying during the course’s lean years, and cast of characters. After the third round of the 2002 Open Championship – when Woods’ Grand Slam bid ended with an 81 shot in the midst of a severe storm -- Scott McCarron surprised writers when he compared the conditions to what he’d faced in the San Francisco City Championship.

The most famous moment in The City’s history was the 1956 final between Ken Venturi and Harvie Ward. The match was front-page news in a day when San Francisco didn’t have an MLB or NBA team. It was an age when amateur golf was held in high esteem, as well.

In 1955, Ward won the U.S. Amateur claimed the City Championship while Venturi was stationed in Austria with the Army. “I’ve come to get my title back,” Venturi, who won the City in 1950 and 1953, reportedly said on the first tee of the 1956 Final. An estimated 10,000 fans attended the match, which Venturi won, 5 and 4. Venturi would go on to finish second in the Masters a month later, while Ward would successfully defend his U.S. Amateur title.

The showdown also came two months after the famed Cypress Point match where Venturi and Ward took on Ben Hogan and Byron Nelson. Hogan and Nelson won, 1 up, but history seems to have forgotten that the amateurs won a rematch just a few days later at Harding Park (more on that below).

Venturi’s 1956 triumph was his third and final win in The City. He also won the last of his 14 PGA TOUR titles at Harding Park, claiming the 1966 Lucky International Open. It was a fitting conclusion to his career, as his father, Fred, ran Harding Park’s pro shop for many years. Ken Venturi holds the course record (59) and is said to have eagled 17 of the course’s 18 holes.