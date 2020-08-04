King in the North

Born and raised in Southern California, Tiger Woods’ career has flourished in his trips upstate

August 04, 2020
By Jim McCabe, PGATOUR.COM
Tiger Woods at The Presidents Cup in 2009 at TPC Harding Park. (Chris Condon/PGA TOUR)
Tiger Woods at The Presidents Cup in 2009 at TPC Harding Park. (Chris Condon/PGA TOUR)