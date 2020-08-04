King in the North

In November of 1993, Woods made it official – he would accept a scholarship at Stanford. “When you’re lucky enough to sign the best junior player who has ever lived, you have a star in your midst,” said Stanford golf coach Wally Goodwin.

While Woods finished his duties at Western High School in 1993-94, Stanford won the NCAA Championship, led by Begay and Casey Martin. Conventional wisdom suggested that adding Woods to a 1994-95 team that would return Begay and Martin made the Cardinal a lock to repeat.

It didn’t play out that way, though in no way was Woods’ freshman year a bust. Quite the contrary.

“By the end of the year, he was a rock star,” said Soltau, who as the golf writer for the Examiner made Woods and Stanford golf a big part of his beat.

“The Stanford Invitational (at Stanford GC), there would be 1,000 people watching him. They had to restrict parking and put up gallery ropes for his group. He sort of ignited the Bay Area golf scene and they came out of the woodwork to see him play.

“People here realized what he was destined for.”

Yet, Soltau got to know the personal side of Woods and came to appreciate how Stanford helped him mature. For years, Woods had traveled the country with his father, Earl, his uncanny string of amateur golf success forged with his father standing by his side.

“But he drove his own car up (to start college at Stanford) and checked into the dorms. He was off and running, but for the first time in his life he was on his own,” said Soltau.

Admittedly an introvert, Woods got to know kids who could build their own computers or professors who had held lofty positions in government. Woods understood he had special skills, too, but appreciated that when he left the golf course, he wasn’t the center of attention, that he was surrounded by uniquely special people.

“I think that was very important to him,” said Soltau.

So was the structure demanded by Goodwin and Stanford administrators.

“He told me once, ‘In high school, I set the curve; here, I follow it.’ ”

A return to Lake Merced

With tee times at Pebble Beach an enticing prize, Woods was 16 when he returned to Lake Merced on June 8, 1992, for a U.S. Open qualifier. A handful of spots were available, but there were only two storylines for golf writers – Woods and 45-year-old Johnny Miller.

Turns out, neither would punch his ticket to Pebble Beach for a U.S. Open that was eventually won by Tom Kite.

While Woods (77-74) bemoaned his brutal effort on the greens – “If I would have putted well, I’d have made it with no problem,” he told Soltau – he impressed his playing competitor.

“He’s really a nice kid. He’s got a lot of talent and he trusts what he has,” said Don Levin, a onetime PGA TOUR player and father of PGA TOUR member Spencer Levin. “He’s never leery over a shot.”

As for Miller, who shot 77-77: “I’m retired, so what the heck. I passed the baton to the young people about four years ago.”