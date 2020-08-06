Cypress tree claims JT's golf ball at Harding Park

The golf gods giveth, the golf gods taketh away.

Just four days after reclaiming his position as world No. 1 with a victory at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Justin Thomas lost his ball in a tree at the par-4 seventh hole at the 102nd PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park. The bad break was part of a first-round 71 for the FedExCup leader.

Thomas was in the marquee group of the morning, with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, which started on the back nine. Thomas had double-bogeyed the third hole, but steadied himself with three straight pars to remain at even par as he stood on the seventh tee. He lost his tee shot right.

Then he literally lost it. The ball soared into the lush greenery of a cypress tree, and lodged there. It was a situation that Woods predicted we would see this week.

“With the overhang of these cypress trees and the ball – there may be a couple lost balls here,” Woods said before the tournament. “Cut a corner and ball hangs up there, that could happen very easily here and has happened and I'm sure will this week as well.”

It did.

Thomas stood in the rough, looking forlornly up at the tree, recalling a similar moment in the first round of the 2014 John Deere Classic, when he also lost a ball in a tree. He later tweeted: