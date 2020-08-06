  • DeChambeau snaps driver at PGA Championship

  • Bryson DeChambeau would go on to make par on the 7th hole after snapping his driver at Harding Park. (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)Bryson DeChambeau would go on to make par on the 7th hole after snapping his driver at Harding Park. (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)