DeChambeau snaps driver at PGA Championship

SAN FRANCISCO – It was bound to happen.

So said Bryson DeChambeau after his incredible swing speed and power combined to snap his driver on the seventh hole of his opening round at the PGA Championship.

DeChambeau, who over the last six months has added 20 pounds of muscle to his frame and increased his driving distance to record efforts, could only look on in shock at first after the shaft of his driver shattered and the head fell off.

But because the club was not damaged through anger or abuse the six-time TOUR winner was able to get a new shaft from his car to ensure he wasn’t shortchanged for the remainder of the round.

“During the course of playing the stroke the club busted into pieces and we do have the local rule in effect when that happens, the player would be allowed to replace the club,” rules official Brad Gregory explained.

“Starting in 2019 this is a local rule that’s in effect for the Championship for when a club is significantly damaged and breaking into pieces would meet that standard.”

The incident happened after DeChambeau had moved to 2 under after a birdie on the sixth hole and let rip with his driver on the short 347-yard seventh. There was a cracking sound at impact but DeChambeau had failed to notice until he lent down to pick up his tee and his weight saw the shaft shatter.

The head of the driver was left on its lonesome.