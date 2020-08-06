-
-
DeChambeau snaps driver at PGA Championship
-
-
August 06, 2020
By Ben Everill, PGATOUR.COM
- Bryson DeChambeau would go on to make par on the 7th hole after snapping his driver at Harding Park. (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
SAN FRANCISCO – It was bound to happen.
So said Bryson DeChambeau after his incredible swing speed and power combined to snap his driver on the seventh hole of his opening round at the PGA Championship.
RELATED: Full leaderboard | Nine things to know about Harding Park | Woods opens with solid 68
DeChambeau, who over the last six months has added 20 pounds of muscle to his frame and increased his driving distance to record efforts, could only look on in shock at first after the shaft of his driver shattered and the head fell off.
But because the club was not damaged through anger or abuse the six-time TOUR winner was able to get a new shaft from his car to ensure he wasn’t shortchanged for the remainder of the round.
“During the course of playing the stroke the club busted into pieces and we do have the local rule in effect when that happens, the player would be allowed to replace the club,” rules official Brad Gregory explained.
“Starting in 2019 this is a local rule that’s in effect for the Championship for when a club is significantly damaged and breaking into pieces would meet that standard.”
The incident happened after DeChambeau had moved to 2 under after a birdie on the sixth hole and let rip with his driver on the short 347-yard seventh. There was a cracking sound at impact but DeChambeau had failed to notice until he lent down to pick up his tee and his weight saw the shaft shatter.
The head of the driver was left on its lonesome.
Don't see that everyday. pic.twitter.com/NFZ1UPYQab— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 6, 2020
“If Bryson would have slammed it into the ground for instance that would be a different story but since it happened without abusing it he would be allowed to replace it,” Gregory explained.
DeChambeau sent a member of his team to grab a replacement shaft from his car while he continued to play the seventh hole and had it replaced before he reached the par-3 eighth hole.
“The head is fine, it’s just the shaft. That was weird, swinging too hard. I guess it’s all those swings I put in. Glad I can replace it, that’s awesome. That’s a nice break,” DeChambeau said on course.
“I think it is so funny. It was bound to break. I’ve been using it for a long time. Got a lot of good use out of it.”
It was revealed on ESPN coverage that DeChambeau has two spare drivers with him and another three spare shafts just in case of something like this.
The shaft change didn’t bother him on his first swing on the long par-4 ninth as he pounded his tee shot 327-yards into the fairway and would walk off the hole with a birdie to turn at three under, just two shots off the early wave lead set by Jason Day.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.