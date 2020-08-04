-
PGA Championship, Round 1: Leaderboard, tee times, TV times
August 04, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- Round 1 of the PGA Championship from TPC Harding Park takes place today. (Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
The opening round of the PGA Championship gets underway today from TPC Harding Park. All of the stars are in field, including Tiger Woods, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm. Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
Round 1 leaderboard
Round 1 tee times
HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)
Television: Thursday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. (ESPN+), 4 p.m.-10 p.m. (ESPN). Saturday, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. (ESPN+), 1 p.m.-4 p.m. (ESPN), 4 p.m.-10 p.m. (CBS). Sunday, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. (ESPN+), 12 p.m.-3 p.m. (ESPN), 3 p.m.-9 p.m. (CBS)
Click here for information on how to watch the PGA Championship's live stream.
Radio: Thursday-Saturday, 4 p.m.-10 p.m. Sunday 3 p.m.-9 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio).
MUST READS
Tiger's success runs deep in Northern California
Nine things to know about TPC Harding Park
TPC Harding Park has storied history
