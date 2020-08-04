-
EXPERT PICKS
Expert Picks: PGA Championship
August 04, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- Brooks Koepka is going for the three-peat at the PGA Championship. (Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR)
How it works: Each week, our experts from PGATOUR.COM will make their selections in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf. Each lineup consists of four starters and two bench players that can be rotated after each round. Adding to the challenge is that every golfer can be used only three times per each of four Segments. The first fantasy golf game to utilize live ShotLink data, PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf allows you to see scores update live during competition.
Aside from the experts below, Fantasy Insider Rob Bolton breaks down the field at this year's PGA Championship in his edition of the Power Rankings. For more fantasy, check out Rookie Ranking, Qualifiers and Reshuffle.
THINK YOU'RE BETTER THAN OUR EXPERTS?
The PGA TOUR Experts league is once again open to the public. You can play our free fantasy game and see how you measure up against our experts below.
Joining the league is simple. Just click here to sign up or log in. Once you create your team, click the "Leagues" tab and search for "PGA TOUR Experts." After that? Pick your players and start talking smack. Want to represent the fans against our experts?
SEASON
Name Rank Points PGATOURSMARTIN (Sean Martin) 34th
21,311
@RobBoltonGolf (Rob Bolton) 716th
20,392
CmonAussie (Ben Everill) 888th
20,196
Quack Hooks (Cameron Morfit) 1,687th
19,310
@PGATOUR_mikemc (Mike McAllister) 1,932nd
18,965
Jason Sobel (Jason Sobel)
8,124th
2,980
SEGMENT
Name Rank Points CmonAussie (Ben Everill) 616th 812 Quack Hooks (Cameron Morfit) 2,020th 780 @PGATOUR_mikemc (Mike McAllister) 2,152nd 777 @RobBoltonGolf (Rob Bolton) 3,013th 764 Jason Sobel (Jason Sobel) 3,554th 752 PGATOURSMARTIN (Sean Martin) 4,129th
737
